Amazon UK has all Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro models on sale at their lowest ever price
Are you excited about the super-premium features and potentially reasonable price point of the impending OnePlus Buds Pro 2? Maybe you should consider buying the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro instead right now... if you live in the UK.
Amazon's British branch is selling those absolute noise-cancelling beasts at a whopping 70 quid below their £219 list price at the time of this writing, which equates to a completely unprecedented 32 percent slashed off said MSRP.
Granted, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro haven't been available at their "regular" price from either Amazon UK or their manufacturer's online store in the region for quite some time now, but this is still a higher-than-ever discount offered with no strings attached whatsoever on white, graphite, and "bora purple" color options.
All three of those flavors are in stock at their new all-time low UK prices and ready to be delivered across the nation in a matter of days... if you order them immediately. If you delay your purchase, you may well see the £70 markdown being reduced by 10 or 20 quid or even inventory run out temporarily before long.
After all, these are undeniably some of the best wireless earbuds in the world, rivaling the AirPods Pro 2's proprietary Spatial Audio functionality and the Google-developed take on essentially the same technology with their very own "Intelligent 360 Audio" capabilities and "Enhanced Dolby Head Tracking."
Of course, the key selling point remains the state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, possibly followed by the solid battery life (up to 8 hours solo and a whopping 29 hours with the bundled charging case taken into consideration), and then the industry-leading IPX7 water resistance rating.
Unveiled less than six months ago, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are unlikely to get a sequel anytime soon, but if you want to get them even cheaper, they might be offered as a free pre-order bonus for certain members of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 handset family in certain countries (possibly including the UK).
