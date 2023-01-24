Amazon UK has all Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro models on sale at their lowest ever price





Amazon's British branch is selling those absolute noise-cancelling beasts at a whopping 70 quid below their £219 list price at the time of this writing, which equates to a completely unprecedented 32 percent slashed off said MSRP.

Granted, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro haven't been available at their "regular" price from either Amazon UK or their manufacturer's online store in the region for quite some time now, but this is still a higher-than-ever discount offered with no strings attached whatsoever on white, graphite, and "bora purple" color options.





All three of those flavors are in stock at their new all-time low UK prices and ready to be delivered across the nation in a matter of days... if you order them immediately. If you delay your purchase, you may well see the £70 markdown being reduced by 10 or 20 quid or even inventory run out temporarily before long.









Of course, the key selling point remains the state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, possibly followed by the solid battery life (up to 8 hours solo and a whopping 29 hours with the bundled charging case taken into consideration), and then the industry-leading IPX7 water resistance rating.







