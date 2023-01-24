Save on Galaxy Z Fold4!
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

Amazon UK has all Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro models on sale at their lowest ever price

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon UK has all Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro models on sale at their lowest ever price
Are you excited about the super-premium features and potentially reasonable price point of the impending OnePlus Buds Pro 2? Maybe you should consider buying the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro instead right now... if you live in the UK.

Amazon's British branch is selling those absolute noise-cancelling beasts at a whopping 70 quid below their £219 list price at the time of this writing, which equates to a completely unprecedented 32 percent slashed off said MSRP.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Intelligent 360 Audio, 2-Year Manufacturer Warranty, White, UK Version
£70 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Intelligent 360 Audio, 2-Year Manufacturer Warranty, Bora Purple, UK Version
£70 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Intelligent 360 Audio, 2-Year Manufacturer Warranty, Graphite, UK Version
£70 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

Granted, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro haven't been available at their "regular" price from either Amazon UK or their manufacturer's online store in the region for quite some time now, but this is still a higher-than-ever discount offered with no strings attached whatsoever on white, graphite, and "bora purple" color options.

All three of those flavors are in stock at their new all-time low UK prices and ready to be delivered across the nation in a matter of days... if you order them immediately. If you delay your purchase, you may well see the £70 markdown being reduced by 10 or 20 quid or even inventory run out temporarily before long.

After all, these are undeniably some of the best wireless earbuds in the world, rivaling the AirPods Pro 2's proprietary Spatial Audio functionality and the Google-developed take on essentially the same technology with their very own "Intelligent 360 Audio" capabilities and "Enhanced Dolby Head Tracking."

Of course, the key selling point remains the state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, possibly followed by the solid battery life (up to 8 hours solo and a whopping 29 hours with the bundled charging case taken into consideration), and then the industry-leading IPX7 water resistance rating.

Unveiled less than six months ago, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are unlikely to get a sequel anytime soon, but if you want to get them even cheaper, they might be offered as a free pre-order bonus for certain members of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 handset family in certain countries (possibly including the UK).

Loading Comments...

Latest News

New Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Night Mode camera samples pop up
New Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Night Mode camera samples pop up
Samsung might exclusively use Snapdragon chips for years to come, temporarily admitting defeat
Samsung might exclusively use Snapdragon chips for years to come, temporarily admitting defeat
Apple's first fiscal quarter may be impacted by factory disruptions, analysts predict
Apple's first fiscal quarter may be impacted by factory disruptions, analysts predict
Moto G53 5G is going global soon, new pictures leaked
Moto G53 5G is going global soon, new pictures leaked
Messenger rolls out default end-to-end encrypted chats to more people, adds new features
Messenger rolls out default end-to-end encrypted chats to more people, adds new features
Feds could sue Google over its dominance of the digital ad market as soon as tomorrow
Feds could sue Google over its dominance of the digital ad market as soon as tomorrow

Popular stories

All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra crown jewel gets a full spec sheet ahead of launch
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra crown jewel gets a full spec sheet ahead of launch
Leaked Verizon spec sheet for Galaxy S23 line reveals everything including prices
Leaked Verizon spec sheet for Galaxy S23 line reveals everything including prices
CES photo gives us an early peek at the Galaxy Z Fold 5
CES photo gives us an early peek at the Galaxy Z Fold 5
Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23+ show up early at a mobile shop
Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23+ show up early at a mobile shop
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless