Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Google Pixel 6 from Verizon

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Google Pixel 6 from Verizon

 View
Accessories Samsung Deals Audio

Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 are on sale at a new record high discount of $50

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 are on sale at a new record high discount of $50
Unveiled just two and a half months ago and commercially released a couple of weeks later, Samsung's second-gen non-Pro Galaxy Buds received their very first discount... before they even officially started shipping in the US.

With that in mind, it wasn't exactly shocking to see the noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds sold at special prices a couple more times by a couple of different retailers, but given their young age, great features, and excellent affordability at launch, it's definitely a little surprising that you can already get these bad boys at $99.99.

That's right, Woot is ready to slash no less than 50 bucks off the $149.99 MSRP of these extremely well-reviewed AirPods Pro alternatives, and no, this is not one of those 24-hour-only promotions either.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, New, 90-Day Warranty

$50 off (33%)
$99 99
$149 99
Buy at Woot

You also don't need to settle for a refurbished, pre-owned, or open box Galaxy Buds 2 unit if you want to save an unprecedented amount of money, although for some reason, the brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices on sale for a full month at the aforementioned Amazon subsidiary only come with a 90-day warranty.

That's obviously a pretty big compromise compared to what Amazon itself currently charges $130 for, which is backed by a 1-year warranty, but it's probably not an absolute deal breaker. 

Not when you're looking at some of the overall best true wireless earbuds available today, with outstanding sound quality, state-of-the-art ANC technology, stellar battery life, flawless connectivity, decent water resistance, and a winning design. Granted, the Galaxy Buds 2 may not be quite as great as the Buds Pro or Apple's hugely popular AirPods Pro, but they're definitely close... while not being very close as far as pricing goes.

Incredibly enough, Woot has graphite, white, lavender, and olive color options in stock at the time of this writing, so even if the hot new deal is unlikely to run for a month, we fully expect at least one or two of those hues to last a while.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Apple AirPods – there's a clear winner
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Apple AirPods – there's a clear winner
Aug 19, 2021, 7:40 AM, by Rado Minkov
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Galaxy Buds Plus – one in, one out
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Galaxy Buds Plus – one in, one out
Aug 20, 2021, 5:20 AM, by Rado Minkov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may come in green
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may come in green
20 years after the first iPod a giant prototype of it appears out of the blue
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
20 years after the first iPod a giant prototype of it appears out of the blue
The latest iOS 15 update can ruin your CarPlay experience
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
The latest iOS 15 update can ruin your CarPlay experience
Leaked images showcase Xperia PRO-I and its gigantic one-inch camera sensor
by Anam Hamid,  12
Leaked images showcase Xperia PRO-I and its gigantic one-inch camera sensor
The Moto Watch 100 will be the first of at least three new Moto-branded smartwatches coming soon
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
The Moto Watch 100 will be the first of at least three new Moto-branded smartwatches coming soon
Xiaomi will bring 120W charging to the budget Android segment
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Xiaomi will bring 120W charging to the budget Android segment
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless