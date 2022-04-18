 Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy Buds 2 are cheaper than ever at Best Buy (brand-new) - PhoneArena

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

Deals

Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy Buds 2 are cheaper than ever at Best Buy (brand-new)

Adrian Diaconescu
By
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy Buds 2 are cheaper than ever at Best Buy (brand-new)
Unlike last year, when the first-ever Galaxy Buds Pro model was unveiled in January, it looks like Samsung will keep its hardcore fans waiting until August of 2022 for a new pair of AirPods-rivaling true wireless earbuds.

Of course, if patience is not your greatest strength, you can go for the August 2021-released Galaxy Buds 2 right now... and get state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology at a measly $99.99. That's down from an already reasonable list price of $149.99, and while we've actually seen these bad boys go for even less in the past (multiple times, in fact), you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a full 1-year warranty here.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Phantom Black

$50 off (33%)
$99 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

In other words, we're dealing with a completely unprecedented promotion, undercutting all similar offers live at the time of this writing at retailers that are not Best Buy by at least 10 bucks. Even Best Buy is running this unbeatable sale only on its exclusive Phantom Black color, which is different (read darker) than the Graphite version.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Graphite

$40 off (27%)
$109 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Olive

$40 off (27%)
$109 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Lavender

$40 off (27%)
$109 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, White

$40 off (27%)
$109 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

The Graphite, Olive, Lavender, and White hues are all on sale for the exact same $109.99 a pair, but if you want to spend less than $99.99, you can still purchase Geek Squad certified refurbished units starting as low as $56.99.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, White, Geek Squad Certified Refurbished

$93 off (62%)
$56 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Lavender, Geek Squad Certified Refurbished

$92 off (61%)
$57 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Graphite, Geek Squad Certified Refurbished

$90 off (60%)
$59 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Phantom Black, Geek Squad Certified Refurbished

$83 off (55%)
$66 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Either way, you're definitely in for a real wireless audio treat, with premium overall sound performance, pretty much flawless voice call quality, and excellent battery life all contributing to Samsung's solid recent progress in an extremely crowded and competitive market dominated by Apple.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Apple AirPods – there's a clear winner
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Apple AirPods – there's a clear winner
Aug 19, 2021, 7:40 AM, by Rado Minkov
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Galaxy Buds Plus – one in, one out
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Galaxy Buds Plus – one in, one out
Aug 20, 2021, 5:20 AM, by Rado Minkov
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 update adds 360 Audio support, call quality improvements
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 update adds 360 Audio support, call quality improvements
Apr 04, 2022, 10:50 PM, by Cosmin Vasile
The Best Galaxy Buds you can buy - updated January 2022
The Best Galaxy Buds you can buy - updated January 2022
Jan 24, 2022, 4:45 AM, by Mariyan Slavov

