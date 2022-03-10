Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 are an absolute bargain right now with full warranty

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Although one of those top-notch AirPods Pro alternatives and leading contenders for the title of best true wireless earbuds available today is around seven months older than the other, the two noise-cancelling models have largely gone hand in hand in terms of both brand-new and refurbished promotions of late.





Once again, the Galaxy Buds 2 closely follow in the footsteps of their ultra-premium Pro forerunners, fetching $72.99 a pair in three different colors for a limited time at Woot.





The same Amazon-owned e-tailer recently put the Galaxy Buds Pro on sale at a record low price of $104.99 in brand-new condition and a single eye-catching Phantom Violet hue, and unsurprisingly, that deal appears to have gone away much earlier than its listed expiration date.





The main reason why the non-Pro Buds 2 are so much cheaper at the time of this writing, of course, is that you're looking at "grade A" refurbished rather than all-new units, but with a 1-year warranty included, that shouldn't be viewed as a major deal breaker by bargain hunters who've been around the block a few times before.





In theory, you have until March 16 to decide if a $72.99 pair of active noise-cancelling earbuds with excellent sound quality, stellar battery life, and IPX2 water resistance is right for you. But just to be sure, you may want to hurry and make your purchase today, especially if you have a particular chromatic preference from a lineup including graphite, white, and lavender flavors.





In case you're wondering, yes, the Galaxy Buds 2 have been available at even lower prices in the past. In fact, Best Buy is charging as little as $54.99 right now for Geek Squad certified refurbished units. The difference is Woot's new offer comes with that aforementioned 1-year warranty (provided by eReplacements), which makes it easily stand out from the (bargain) crowd, at least for the time being.

