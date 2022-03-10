 Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 are an absolute bargain right now with full warranty - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Deals

Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 are an absolute bargain right now with full warranty

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 are an absolute bargain right now with full warranty
There's no smoke without fire, no rainbow without rain, no gain without pain, and no killer new Galaxy Buds Pro deal without a similarly substantial Galaxy Buds 2 discount being offered by a major US retailer or even Samsung itself at the same time.

Although one of those top-notch AirPods Pro alternatives and leading contenders for the title of best true wireless earbuds available today is around seven months older than the other, the two noise-cancelling models have largely gone hand in hand in terms of both brand-new and refurbished promotions of late.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Refurbished, 1-Year Warranty

$77 off (51%)
$72 99
$149 99
Buy at Woot

Once again, the Galaxy Buds 2 closely follow in the footsteps of their ultra-premium Pro forerunners, fetching $72.99 a pair in three different colors for a limited time at Woot. 

The same Amazon-owned e-tailer recently put the Galaxy Buds Pro on sale at a record low price of $104.99 in brand-new condition and a single eye-catching Phantom Violet hue, and unsurprisingly, that deal appears to have gone away much earlier than its listed expiration date.

The main reason why the non-Pro Buds 2 are so much cheaper at the time of this writing, of course, is that you're looking at "grade A" refurbished rather than all-new units, but with a 1-year warranty included, that shouldn't be viewed as a major deal breaker by bargain hunters who've been around the block a few times before.

In theory, you have until March 16 to decide if a $72.99 pair of active noise-cancelling earbuds with excellent sound quality, stellar battery life, and IPX2 water resistance is right for you. But just to be sure, you may want to hurry and make your purchase today, especially if you have a particular chromatic preference from a lineup including graphite, white, and lavender flavors.

In case you're wondering, yes, the Galaxy Buds 2 have been available at even lower prices in the past. In fact, Best Buy is charging as little as $54.99 right now for Geek Squad certified refurbished units. The difference is Woot's new offer comes with that aforementioned 1-year warranty (provided by eReplacements), which makes it easily stand out from the (bargain) crowd, at least for the time being.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Next Galaxy Watch, and maybe Buds too, will allegedly be able to take your temperature
by Anam Hamid,  0
Next Galaxy Watch, and maybe Buds too, will allegedly be able to take your temperature
TikTok announces SoundOn, its all-in-one music platform
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
TikTok announces SoundOn, its all-in-one music platform
Check out this new report to see where your state and city ranks in 5G speeds and more
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Check out this new report to see where your state and city ranks in 5G speeds and more
Leaked renders show off Sony's Android iPhone SE competitor
by Anam Hamid,  2
Leaked renders show off Sony's Android iPhone SE competitor
Incredible new Boost Mobile promo bundles a 5G phone with a full year of service at $199
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Incredible new Boost Mobile promo bundles a 5G phone with a full year of service at $199
iPhone SE (2022) GeekBench result shows the power of the new phone
by Preslav Kateliev,  2
iPhone SE (2022) GeekBench result shows the power of the new phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless