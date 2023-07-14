Samsung's premium Galaxy Buds 2 drop to another record low price after Prime Day (with warranty)
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Can a tech product be discounted too often for its own good? Absolutely not, but with so many special summer sales events held by so many different retailers, it's occasionally hard to know when might be the best time to pull the trigger and where in order to both maximize your savings and minimize any and all risks sometimes associated with online shopping.
The 2021-released Galaxy Buds 2, for instance, which remain some of Samsung's best alternatives for Apple's AirPods 3 and the state-of-the-art AirPods Pro 2, scored a massive $66 Amazon discount ahead of Prime Day with no strings attached and no potential red flags.
The noise-cancelling earbuds then went down even further during the actual Prime Day 2023 festivities, but that particular deal was offered by a third-party Amazon seller on "international" units with a limited warranty valid in the US.
Now that the vast majority of the e-commerce giant's Prime-exclusive sales have concluded, the Galaxy Buds 2 are surprisingly (or not) once again available at a killer price from Amazon itself with an undoubtedly standard 1-year manufacturer warranty included.
This latest discount beats the previous (non-international) one by a few bucks, slashing an unprecedented $70 (or 47 percent) off the Galaxy Buds 2's $149.99 list price in a single and decidedly eye-catching "olive green" paint job. If you prefer a different colorway, be it a subtler or even flashier one, Amazon is selling the "graphite" and "lavender" flavors at excellent $60 markdowns of their own while only taking 50 bucks off the white model's aforementioned regular price.
Across the board, you're looking at tremendous value for your money here, with an aging but bitching list of features that includes active noise cancellation, low-latency Ambient Sound technology, premium overall audio quality, a trio of powerful microphones for crystal clear calls, IPX2 water resistance, and solid battery life.
Are the Galaxy Buds 2 better than the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or AirPods Pro 2? Definitely not. Are they good enough to justify your (reduced) spending right now? Most definitely!
Things that are NOT allowed: