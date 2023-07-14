Samsung's premium Galaxy Buds 2 drop to another record low price after Prime Day (with warranty)

too





Now that the vast majority of the e-commerce giant's Prime-exclusive sales have concluded, the Galaxy Buds 2 are surprisingly (or not) once again available at a killer price from Amazon itself with an undoubtedly standard 1-year manufacturer warranty included.





This latest discount beats the previous (non-international) one by a few bucks, slashing an unprecedented $70 (or 47 percent) off the Galaxy Buds 2's $149.99 list price in a single and decidedly eye-catching "olive green" paint job. If you prefer a different colorway, be it a subtler or even flashier one, Amazon is selling the "graphite" and "lavender" flavors at excellent $60 markdowns of their own while only taking 50 bucks off the white model's aforementioned regular price.





Across the board, you're looking at tremendous value for your money here, with an aging but bitching list of features that includes active noise cancellation, low-latency Ambient Sound technology, premium overall audio quality, a trio of powerful microphones for crystal clear calls, IPX2 water resistance, and solid battery life.





Are the Galaxy Buds 2 better than the Are the Galaxy Buds 2 better than the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or AirPods Pro 2? Definitely not. Are they good enough to justify your (reduced) spending right now? Most definitely!

Can a tech product be discountedoften for its own good? Absolutely not, but with so many special summer sales events held by so many different retailers, it's occasionally hard to know when might be the best time to pull the trigger and where in order to both maximize your savings and minimize any and all risks sometimes associated with online shopping.