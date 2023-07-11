The Galaxy Buds 2 are going for just $70 with this massive Prime Day discount!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon Prime Day is currently in full swing, and we are seeing some great Prime Day headphone deals popping up! The Galaxy Buds 2 from Samsung are especially hot right now thanks to a massive 50% discount, bringing these puppies' price tag down to just $70 and making them a total steal!
This pair of earbuds might be from 2021, but given their current price they are a total steal. You get up to 7.5 hours of battery life that goes up to 24 hours with the wireless charging case they come with. They have an IPX2 water resistance which basically means you should be fine as far as sweat goes. Features-wise, the Galaxy Buds 2 come equipped with active noise cancellations, Ambient Sound, and Auto Switch.
When it comes to how they actually sound, the Galaxy Buds 2 have a strong bass profile that would satisfy users hungry for that extra oomph while listing to bass-heavy music (of course, as far as affordable earbuds go). The high frequencies also sound clear and pleasant, but it is the mid-tones that get muddled down a little, so keep that in mind.
