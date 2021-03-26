Best Samsung Galaxy A72 cases

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Samsung Galaxy A72 Silicone Cover

If you want something really thin and unobtrusive, this Galaxy A72 Silicone Cover is a perfect choice. It's only 1.4 mm thick, so you won't even feel it's there. The thing you'll definitely feel is the soft and velvety surface of the cover - a great tactile pleasure. The Silicone Cover comes in three colors - standard black, violet and blue.





Samsung Galaxy A72 Clear Standing Cover

This year Samsung brought some cool colors to the A-series table and if you want to keep your new Galaxy A72 on display, a clear case is your best bet. The Clear Standing Cover features a hard polycarbonate back and soft TPU sides, both crystal clear and transparent for a nice blend of style and protection. There's also a minimalistic metal kickstand with an engraved Samsung logo to offer some help during those Netflix sessions.





Samsung Galaxy A72 Smart S View Wallet Cover

If you're more into wallet-type cases, there's a great option right here - the Galaxy A72 Smart S View Wallet Cover. Not only does it offer a hidden pocket inside to conveniently carry your cards and cash but it also comes with the S-View window technology. It combines a smart sensor and a transparent zone in the front cover to help you receive calls and notifications without even opening the case. To top it up, this wallet case is also antimicrobial with a zinc-based coating that kills bacteria and viruses.





Best Samsung Galaxy A72 thin cases

Spigen Thin Fit Galaxy A72 Case

If you want to keep it thin but Samsung's official Silicon Cover is not your thing, there's a great option from Spigen. This Thin Fit case features Spigen's patented Air Cushion technology that protects your phone in a potential drop (little pockets of air act like a cushion on the most vulnerable part of the phone - the corners). It's also very slim and lightweight, with raised bezels to protect the screen and the camera system on the back. The price is quite attractive too!





OtterBox Prefix Series Case for Galaxy A72

You can't go wrong with OtterBox - its cases are an industry standard. The Prefix Series is no exception - it's ultra-slim, resilient, and offers great protection against scratches and accidental drops. The solid one-piece design slides in and out of your pocket seamlessly, and the case itself is soft and grippy. And because it's an OtterBox case, you're getting great customer support and warranty.





Caseology Nano Pop Samsung Galaxy A72 Case

Another option in the slim department comes from Caseology - it's the Nano Pop case. This one features a slim, low profile with the added bonus of some cool color options offering great contrast and "pop". There's a soft lining inside to protect your phone from scratches, and the soft silicone outer layer provides protection against drops and also a secure and comfortable grip. The Navy Blueberry color option is our favorite.





Best Samsung Galaxy A72 clear cases

Spigen Liquid Crystal Galaxy A72 Case

You can go slim and still show off your phone's original design - that's what clear cases are designed for. The Spigen Liquid Crystal case is slim, form-fitted and lightweight like an invisible shield around your Galaxy A72. It's made of durable anti-slip TPU material with the patented Air Cushion technology for added protection against drops.





Case-Mate Tough Clear Case for Samsung Galaxy A72

Here's Case-Mate's take on the clear one-piece case - the Tough Clear. It features a slim profile and 10-foot certified drop protection. The corners of the case sport air pockets that protect the phone in case of an accidental drop, while the raised lips keep scratches away from the screen and the camera. The buttons are covered and protected against dust and dirt, while the soft frame offers a comfortable grip.





Best Samsung Galaxy A72 rugged cases

Spigen Tough Armor Galaxy A72 Case

The Tough Armor case stands at the top of Spigen's rugged cases, and for a good reason. There are lots of cutting- edge technologies involved - from the hard exoskeleton to the all-new inner foam layer, and the Air Cushion anti-shock corner design. It's no wonder this case is military certified (MIL-STD 810G-516.6). It's one of the toughest Galaxy A72 cases out there, and comes with an integrated kickstand as a bonus.





Best Samsung Galaxy A72 leather cases

anccer Newborn Series Samsung Galaxy A72 Case

There aren't many options at the moment if you prefer some leather on your Galaxy A72 case. The anccer Newborn Series offers the essential leathery look while keeping things eco-friendly - it's a man-made leather material on the back. Nevertheless, it looks cool and the case comes in four different colors, so you have some options on the design. Protection is also taken care of thanks to the hybrid leather, TPU, PC combination, designed to withstands drops, bumps and shocks.





Best Samsung Galaxy A72 stylish cases

Caseology Parallax Samsung Galaxy A72 Case

The Parallax case from Caseology features a matte geometric design on the back and durable low profile bumper. The case not only looks extremely stylish, especially the Ash Gray color option, but also offers military grade protection. It's slim and functional with enhanced ergonomics and grip. A great allrounder at an even greater price.







