Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 get major updates improving camera quality



Samsung has just released a software update to the Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 , which is not only including the July security patch but also introduces tons of improvements to the camera and gallery apps on both phones.





In particular, the new gallery app will now automatically offer optimizations to the resolution, brightness, contrast, sharpness, and rotation of your images, which can then be applied as promptly. Not anyone might want to do this manually, so the app will also suggest already tuned images.





The updates to the Galaxy A52 and A72 also include updates to the camera, improves facial recognition, and boosts the call quality. All in all, not a bad update at all for owners of Samsung's recent mid-range troopers.







The updates are rolling under the A525MUBU2AUF3 and A725FXXU2AUF3 build numbers, as GSMArena reports







