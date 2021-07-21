Get Verizon Unlimited for as low as $50/mo

Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 get major updates improving camera quality

Peter Kostadinov
By
Samsung has just released a software update to the Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72, which is not only including the July security patch but also introduces tons of improvements to the camera and gallery apps on both phones.

In particular, the new gallery app will now automatically offer optimizations to the resolution, brightness, contrast, sharpness, and rotation of your images, which can then be applied as promptly. Not anyone might want to do this manually, so the app will also suggest already tuned images.

The updates to the Galaxy A52 and A72 also include updates to the camera, improves facial recognition, and boosts the call quality. All in all, not a bad update at all for owners of Samsung's recent mid-range troopers.

The updates are rolling under the A525MUBU2AUF3 and A725FXXU2AUF3 build numbers, as GSMArena reports.

Feel free to check out our reviews of the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72, which shaped up to be quite the notable devices.


Related phones

Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
Deal Special Amazon $275 Special Samsung $500 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
$430 Special B&HPhoto £419 Special Samsung $415 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 One UI 3.0 UI

