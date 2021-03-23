Here are the US pre-order prices of Samsung's Galaxy A52, A72, and A32

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









While the two impressive new phones are not up for grabs just yet directly from their manufacturer's US e-store, a major third-party retailer seems to have quietly kicked off its pre-orders on a "first-come-first served basis" for both these models, as well as the slightly older and humbler Galaxy A32 . Granted, there's no way to know at the moment if the price tags listed at B&H Photo Video will align with Samsung 's MSRPs.





There's also a possibility B&H is merely gearing up to sell "international" variants compatible with US LTE networks here rather than devices designed specifically for use stateside. Finally, it's worth pointing out that all shipping dates are under wraps, so Samsung may or may not follow suit with its own official pre-order start soon. With everything in mind, let's take a quick look at these likely US prices.

The Galaxy A52 is cheaper than the A51





No, we're almost certainly not dealing with a 5G-enabled version here, but $369.99 is arguably a very low price to pay even for a 4G LTE-only 6.5-inch handset sporting a smooth 90Hz Super AMOLED display, as well as an IP67 water and dust-resistant construction, a large 4,500mAh battery, and a 64MP primary rear-facing camera.





Compared to its $400 predecessor , the Galaxy A52 also packs an upgraded Snapdragon 720 processor and faster 25W charging while obviously running Android 11 with One UI 3 on top on the software side of things out the box.









Available in black, blue, lavender, and white colors, the premium-looking plastic phone will presumably pair 4 gigs of RAM with 128 gigs of internal storage space in its entry-level configuration. And yes, you also get everything from a microSD card slot to a headphone jack and even a good old fashioned charger included for your 370 bucks.

The Galaxy A72 is extremely affordable as well





Despite enhancing everything from the A52's quad shooter system to its screen size, battery capacity, and memory count, the (4G LTE-only) Galaxy A72 is available for a measly $60 more in the same nice quartet of paint jobs.





At $429.99, the 6.7-inch device is a whopping 170 bucks cheaper than the Galaxy A71 5G back at launch... with a slightly slower Snapdragon 720 SoC under the hood. The cameras are likely better on the A72 and the battery definitely larger, so choosing between the two feels like a no-brainer, especially when you consider the current limitations of the low and mid-band US 5G technology

The Galaxy A32 is... coming to the US?!





Unlike the A51 and A71 5G, last year's A31 was never officially released stateside, which makes us skeptical of this particular B&H listing. But if the Galaxy A32 is indeed set to make its US commercial debut soon at $269.99, the likes of Motorola's Moto G Power (2021) are in great danger in the sub-$300 segment.





That's because the A32 somehow squeezes an equally ginormous 5,000mAh battery into a shorter, narrower, thinner, and lighter body while featuring a far more advanced camera setup, as well as a sharper screen with 90Hz refresh rate capabilities and fancier under-display fingerprint recognition technology.



