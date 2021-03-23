Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Samsung Android

Here are the US pre-order prices of Samsung's Galaxy A52, A72, and A32

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 23, 2021, 2:43 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Here are the US pre-order prices of Samsung's Galaxy A52, A72, and A32
There used to be a time (not that long ago) when Samsung relied almost entirely on its high-end Galaxy S and Note families to stay ahead of Apple in the global smartphone market. Nowadays, however, the company's Galaxy A-series mid-rangers are frequently ranked among the world's top-selling models, while their flagship cousins are... not.

It should thus come as no surprise that the Galaxy A52 and A72 got their own glamorous Unpacked event last week, but although Samsung spent quite a bit of time hyping up some of the key selling points of its latest upper mid-end handsets during this official announcement, a couple of important availability details were left up in the air.

While the two impressive new phones are not up for grabs just yet directly from their manufacturer's US e-store, a major third-party retailer seems to have quietly kicked off its pre-orders on a "first-come-first served basis" for both these models, as well as the slightly older and humbler Galaxy A32. Granted, there's no way to know at the moment if the price tags listed at B&H Photo Video will align with Samsung's MSRPs.

There's also a possibility B&H is merely gearing up to sell "international" variants compatible with US LTE networks here rather than devices designed specifically for use stateside. Finally, it's worth pointing out that all shipping dates are under wraps, so Samsung may or may not follow suit with its own official pre-order start soon. With everything in mind, let's take a quick look at these likely US prices.

The Galaxy A52 is cheaper than the A51


No, we're almost certainly not dealing with a 5G-enabled version here, but $369.99 is arguably a very low price to pay even for a 4G LTE-only 6.5-inch handset sporting a smooth 90Hz Super AMOLED display, as well as an IP67 water and dust-resistant construction, a large 4,500mAh battery, and a 64MP primary rear-facing camera.

Compared to its $400 predecessor, the Galaxy A52 also packs an upgraded Snapdragon 720 processor and faster 25W charging while obviously running Android 11 with One UI 3 on top on the software side of things out the box.


Available in black, blue, lavender, and white colors, the premium-looking plastic phone will presumably pair 4 gigs of RAM with 128 gigs of internal storage space in its entry-level configuration. And yes, you also get everything from a microSD card slot to a headphone jack and even a good old fashioned charger included for your 370 bucks.

The Galaxy A72 is extremely affordable as well


Despite enhancing everything from the A52's quad shooter system to its screen size, battery capacity, and memory count, the (4G LTE-only) Galaxy A72 is available for a measly $60 more in the same nice quartet of paint jobs.

At $429.99, the 6.7-inch device is a whopping 170 bucks cheaper than the Galaxy A71 5G back at launch... with a slightly slower Snapdragon 720 SoC under the hood. The cameras are likely better on the A72 and the battery definitely larger, so choosing between the two feels like a no-brainer, especially when you consider the current limitations of the low and mid-band US 5G technology.

The Galaxy A32 is... coming to the US?!


Unlike the A51 and A71 5G, last year's A31 was never officially released stateside, which makes us skeptical of this particular B&H listing. But if the Galaxy A32 is indeed set to make its US commercial debut soon at $269.99, the likes of Motorola's Moto G Power (2021) are in great danger in the sub-$300 segment.

That's because the A32 somehow squeezes an equally ginormous 5,000mAh battery into a shorter, narrower, thinner, and lighter body while featuring a far more advanced camera setup, as well as a sharper screen with 90Hz refresh rate capabilities and fancier under-display fingerprint recognition technology.

Related phones

Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32 View Full specs
$270 Special B&HPhoto $280 Amazon $307 eBay
  • Display 6.5 inches 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 13 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Dimensity 720 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android
Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
$370 Special B&HPhoto £399 Special Samsung £150off £249 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72 View Full specs
$430 Special B&HPhoto £419 Special Samsung £200off £219 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 One UI 3.0 UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro Review: Settle on this one
Popular stories
Alleged iPhone 13 5G glass panels show off rumored smaller notch
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro camera can win against the best: tested vs Galaxy S21 Ultra, iPhone 12 Pro Max
Popular stories
OnePlus 9/Pro 5G land with America's best displays, fastest charging, and Hasselblad cameras

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile makes an important change to one of its best unlimited 5G plans
Popular stories
T-Mobile leaks the full OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro specs sheet
Popular stories
Apple fined $2M for not including charger with iPhone 12
Popular stories
Motorola's Moto G100 5G will be quite affordable, suggests price leak
Popular stories
Believe it or not, Apple's iPhone 11 Pro can be yours for free with no trade-in
Popular stories
How Verizon's 4G network turned out faster than the 5G ones

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless