Are the Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 waterproof?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Almost all of the modern flagship phones offer some kind of protection against the elements, and many midrangers seem to follow in their footsteps. Water and dust resistance is becoming standard in smartphones, and for a very good reason. You don’t want your precious new phone to stop working after a light drizzle or a drop… you know where. But back to the question.
Is the Samsung A52 waterproof?
Yes! The Galaxy A52 is water and dust resistant with an IP67 rating. That’s a step up from its predecessor, the Galaxy A51, which doesn’t sport any IP rating at all. The IP67 rating is one step below the protection that Samsung flagship phones offer but we’ll explain in more detail in a second.
Is the Samsung A72 waterproof?
Same thing here - Samsung is giving the same IP67 water and dust resistance rating across its new A-series phones. The Galaxy A72 is indeed waterproof. It’s a nice feature to have, especially if you’re an outdoor enthusiast, but what exactly does this rating mean?
What does IP67 mean?
IP stands for "Ingress Protection" and is the International Protection Marking per IEC standard 60529. To put it simply, this rating shows the level of protection against solids and liquids entering the device.
The first digit after the IP abbreviation indicates the protection against solids, and 6 is the highest possible rating. It stands for “Dust-tight. No ingress of dust.” The second digit indicates water resistance, and in this case, 7 stands for: “protection against full immersion for up to 30 minutes at depths between 15 cm and 1 meter.”
IP68 vs. IP67
You’re already familiar with how the IP rating works. The only difference between IP67 and IP68 is the second digit - the water protection. IP68 certified devices can withstand continuous immersion in water under conditions specified by the manufacturer. In Samsung’s case, this means submersion up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes.
As you can see, the difference between IP67 and IP68, in this case, isn’t that big.
Here’s a list of all Samsung phones that carry an IP68 rating:
- S21 5G, S21+ 5G, and S21 Ultra 5G
- S20 5G, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, and S20 Fan Edition
- S10e, S10, and S10+
- S9, S9+, and S9 Active.
- S8, S8+, and S8 Active.
- S7, S7 edge, and S7 Active.
- S6 Active
- Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G, including the S Pen
- Note10, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, including the S Pen
- Note8, including the S Pen
- Note9, including the S Pen
If you’re excited about the Galaxy A52 and A72 don’t let the difference in the IP rating bring you down. For all practical purposes, the IP67 protection will get the job done. Samsung advises its users not to use Galaxy phones in the pool or on the beach, so we’re talking about protection from accidental drops in water, really.
Are waterproof phones really waterproof?
Even if your phone has an IP rating, this doesn’t mean that you should go diving with it. If you want to find out why your phone is not waterproof and won't be water-resistant forever, just follow the link.
Most smartphone manufacturers clearly state that their phones are not meant to be used underwater. The IP protection is an added bonus that should give you peace of mind and deal with silly accidents. The best way to keep your phone safe is to not submerge it in water. Here are some additional tips:
- Whenever your phone gets wet, dry it thoroughly with a clean, soft cloth.
- Do not expose the phone to salt water or ionized water. If your phone is exposed to salt water, wash the phone with fresh water, and then dry thoroughly with a clean, soft cloth. Otherwise, when it dries, salt may accumulate and block the primary microphone, earpiece, or external speaker.
- When drying off your phone, be sure to pat the earpiece (top front of the phone), primary microphone (bottom of phone), external speaker (bottom of phone), and the power/accessory (USB) interface connector with a clean, soft cloth to remove as much water as possible.
- When making a call immediately after your phone is wet, the microphone may have water in it, which may lower the volume that the other person will hear. After drying off the phone, allow the phone to air-dry before making a call.
- Physical damage to your phone, such as chips and cracks, can significantly reduce its ability to resist dust and water.