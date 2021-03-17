Samsung announces the Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72, "Awesome is for everyone!"
- Samsung Galaxy A52
- Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A72
As the names suggest, the A52 has both 4G and 5G variants, while the A72 is 4G LTE only.
Pricing, design and colors
In most European markets, the 2021 Galaxy A series is now on sale as of March 17. The phones are priced as follows:
- Galaxy A52 – 349 EUR
- Galaxy A52 5G – 429 EUR
- Galaxy A72 – 449 EUR
The A series will also be launched in the US soon, but the exact dates and US prices are yet to be announced by Samsung.
Unlike its predecessors which had glossy backs, all 2021 Galaxy A phones have a soft matte finish on the back and are available in the following colors:
- Awesome Black
- Awesome White
- Awesome Violet
- Awesome Blue
In terms of general design, the new Galaxy A series of phones feature soft edges, rounded corners and a hole punch front camera, or as Samsung calls it – Infinity-O Display. The phones' soft haze back is minimalist in appearance and only has the main camera module and a Samsung logo for flare. The power and volume keys are on the right side, as per usual.
More notably, the Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 are all IP67 dust and water resistant, meaning they can survive up to 30 minutes under water and should be fine to use on a rainy day.
As for the weight of the phones, both the A52 and A52 5G are 189 grams, while the A72 is heavier at 203 grams.
"Awesome is for everyone!"
Samsung's marketing makes it clear that the new Galaxy A series aims to deliver on the key features most consumers want and expect from 2021 phones, at a reasonable price. Most notably a great screen, great camera performance and long-lasting battery life.
All three phones have a FullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a high screen refresh rate – 90Hz on the A52 and A72, and even better – 120Hz on the A52 5G. For reference, the average smartphone's screen refresh rate is only 60Hz.
The displays of the Galaxy A52 and A52 5G are 6.5 inches, while the A72 is a bit larger at 6.7 inches. All three phones have a 1080 x 2400 display resolution. However, the A52 models have a higher pixel density at 407 PPI (pixels per inch), while the A72 has 394 PPI.
The A series also comes with an "Eye Comfort Shield" feature that can adjust the display color temperature in an effort to reduce eye strain, similarly to the "True Tone" feature on certain iPhones and iPads.
Specs and extras
All phones are powered by an octa-core processor and feature expandable memory via microSD (up to 1TB), an under-display optical fingerprint sensor, NFC and a headphone jack. As for the exact processor of the phones, as well as their RAM and storage options, those are as follows:
Samsung Galaxy A52
- 4/6/8 GB of RAM
- 128/256 GB of storage
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
- 6/8 GB of RAM
- 128/256 GB of storage
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor
Samsung Galaxy A72
- 6/8 GB of RAM
- 128/256 GB of storage
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor
All phones are noted for having stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, plus increased volume by up to 43% over the previous Galaxy A series.
The Samsung Knox security framework is also included in all three phones. In addition, Samsung promises a minimum of 4 years of security updates for the 2021 Galaxy A series.
At launch, the phones are running Android 11 with One UI 3.
Camera
All 2021 Galaxy A phones have a quad camera module on the back. The Galaxy A series' main camera is a 64-megapixel one with autofocus and OIS (optical image stabilization) for stable video recording at up to 4K resolution. Handy features like Night Mode, Pro Video, 4K Video Snap and My Filter (for creating custom color filters) are all available.
The other cameras on the back of the A52 and A52 5G are a 12MP ultra wide camera, a 5MP macro camera and a 5MP depth sensor. The two phones also allow for up to 10X digital zoom.
On the Galaxy A72, aside from the 64MP main camera is a 12MP ultra wide, a 5MP macro and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom. Along with that, the A72 has up to 30X digital zoom.
The hole punch selfie camera on all three phones is 32 megapixels.
Battery and charging
Samsung promises 2-day battery life for all Galaxy A phones. The Galaxy A52 and A52 5G both pack a 4,500 mAh battery, while the A72 ramps it up to 5,000 mAh. All phones support 25W Fast Charging.
The phones will also come with a charger in the box, as Samsung expects the Galaxy A series to be many people's first smartphone. However, the A series will come with 15W charging bricks out the box instead of the optimal 25W.