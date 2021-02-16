Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 5G colors: what to expect

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Feb 16, 2021, 4:53 AM
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 5G colors: what to expect
The midrange phones Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 became quite popular after their release last year, and now we hear Samsung is gearing up to present us with the sequels of the two phones. Leaks and rumors have been circulating the web for several weeks now, revealing almost everything there is to know about the two phones. In this article, we will explore the color options we expect for the two models, of course, based on leaks, so you can have a better idea of which Galaxy A72 or Galaxy A52 color you might want to go for.

Okay, let’s start with the fact that now, both the Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A52 are expected to come in the same four colors, dubbed Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Blue. Exclusive colors could also appear, but we hear nothing about them just yet.

Here are the colors we expect from the Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A52:
  • Awesome Black
  • Awesome White
  • Awesome Violet
  • Awesome Blue

Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 in Awesome Black or Awesome White



The Awesome Black and the Awesome White colors for the Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A52 are the conservative color options the mid-range phones will reportedly come in this year. It’s not clear whether the black will be the same color that we see on the Galaxy S21 Ultra yet, and if it ends up being something like it, the black option will definitely be “Awesome” with that deep, luxurious matte black. As we see on the renders, the black also blends quite well with the Galaxy A72 and A52 camera bump and looks simple and sleek.

The white, on the other hand, looks clean and minimalistic. The camera bump is also painted in white, which makes the camera lenses stand out in an interesting black-and-white way.

We don’t know whether these two colors will come with a matte or glossy finish yet. We certainly hope at least the black will be matte, as this way it will attract fewer fingerprints.

Samsung Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 in Awesome Violet or Awesome Blue



If you want a fun color for your Galaxy A72 or your Galaxy A52, these two colors present a great opportunity for a fresh and vibrant phone look. The Awesome Violet, at least according to the leaked press renders by WinFuture, is subdued and youthful. It may not look quite like the Galaxy S21’s Phantom Violet option, but we will know for certain once the Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A52 get announced and released.

The Awesome Blue seems to be a light blue color reminiscent of clear skies and does indeed bring freshness to the phones’ design. In both color variants, the camera bump is painted to match the color of the back, making the camera lenses stand out. In the past, both the Galaxy A51 and A71's camera bumps were black, but we think Samsung's new approach to camera bump design is the better look overall.

As the two phones’ announcement is getting closer and closer, we will soon know whether the paint jobs will have matte or glossy finishes. It’s reasonable to expect the finishes to be matte, given the fact that Samsung’s entire Galaxy S21 lineup has matte finishes for all its colors.

So, which color do you like the most? If you’re thinking of buying a Galaxy A72 or Galaxy A52, which color will you go for and why? Tell us in the comments!

Related phones

Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72 View Full specs
$90 Amazon
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • OS Android 11 One UI 3.0 UI
Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52 View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

