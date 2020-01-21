Samsung Android

One of Samsung's hottest new mid-range phones is coming to all big four US carriers

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 21, 2020, 4:17 AM
One of Samsung's hottest new mid-range phones is coming to all big four US carriers
When you're trying to win the global volume game in an incredibly competitive mobile industry, high-end smartphones aren't everything, a lesson Samsung had to learn the hard way in the last few years as its China-based rivals inched closer and closer to the number one spot in shipments relying primarily on affordable models with respectable features in tow.

As the premium segment got more and more crowded, Samsung finally stepped things up with a very competitive family of Galaxy A-series mid-rangers last year. The Galaxy A50 in particular proved wildly successful around the world, ranking third among the top-selling smartphone models for 2019's third quarter and making quite a splash in the US as well. 

That latter part was because the company actually put a little effort in promoting and widely distributing a non-flagship handset stateside for a change, which is likely to be the case this year as well. Internationally unveiled just last month, the Samsung Galaxy A51 is expected to hit all of America's big four wireless service providers in the not-so-distant future.

Unfortunately, it's impossible to predict exactly when Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint might officially release the 6.5-incher, and its recommended price point also remains under wraps for now. Based on how much the A51 costs in other markets and the $350 US MSRP of last year's A50, though, we can make a pretty solid prediction. Namely, we expect the unlocked variant of the mid-end device powered by an Exynos 9611 processor and 4GB RAM to fetch the same 350 bucks as its predecessor.


Keep in mind that the Galaxy A50 needed several months to expand from select European and Asian territories to the US, debuting on Verizon, quickly spreading its wings to Sprint, and finally going on sale unlocked just last fall. Interestingly, said unlocked model is currently listed as out of stock on Samsung's official US e-store, possibly setting the stage for a Galaxy A51 release. 

Compared to its forerunner, the A51 is even sleeker and prettier, with a premium Infinity-O display (read swanky hole punch design) in tow, as well as a slightly faster SoC under the hood, an extra 5MP macro camera on its back, an upgraded 48MP main imaging sensor, an improved 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 32MP selfie shooter, and the same impressive 4,000mAh battery with 15W rapid charging capabilities.

The Galaxy A51 was announced alongside the higher-end Galaxy A71, but so far there's no word on a prospective US rollout of that particular 6.7-incher following in the footsteps of an A70 that never saw daylight stateside.
$309.99 Samsung Galaxy A51 on eBay

Related phones

Galaxy A51
Samsung Galaxy A51 OS: Android 10 View Full specs
  • Display 6.5" 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP / 32 MP front
  • Processor Samsung Exynos 9611, Octa-core, 2300 MHz
  • Storage 128GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

apple-iphone-12-leaks-screen-sizes-dimensions-design-new-color
New iPhone 12 leaks claim to reveal screen sizes, dimensions, and a cool new color
oneplus-8-pro-live-photo-shows-three-different-refresh-rates-to-choose-from
OnePlus 8 Pro live photo shows the refresh rate choices that users will have
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-z-flip-prices-leak
Here's how much the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Flip could cost
new-galaxy-S20-ultra-5g-render-surfaces
It's a beauty and a beast! New render surfaces of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
android-r-spotted-on-a-pixel-4
"R" you ready? Pixel 4 running the next Android developer preview is spotted
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-specs-cameras-leak
Detailed Galaxy S20 series spec sheet reveals all: camera, battery, processor, more
Sony-has-some-of-the-best-gadgets-hiding-behind-some-of-the-worst-names-in-the-industry
Sony should fix this problem with its gadgets right now
Galaxy-S20-Ultra-Plus-vs-Galaxy-S10-Plus-Note-10-Size-comparison-design
Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra size comparison: Here's how they measure up against the Galaxy S10-series

Popular stories

fbi-does-not-need-apple-to-unlock-terrorists-iphones
Trump, Barr, and the FBI do not need Apple to unlock a terrorist's iPhones
Google-Fi-voicemail-support
Important changes are coming to Google Fi soon
t-Mobile-sprint-merger-case-decision-dish
After the closing arguments, the T-Mobile/Sprint merger case leans towards a deal block
apple-contradicts-trump-barr-over-law-enforcement-requests
Data released by Apple contradicts Trump and Barr
samsung-new-smartwatch-rumor-galaxy-watch-active-3
Samsung has a mystery new smartwatch in the pipeline
google-pixel-4-pixel-4-xl-amazon-deals-discounts-gift-cards
Amazon joins Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL deal bonanza with discounts and gift cards
Samsung-Galaxy-S20-ultra-price-release-specs-features
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
tracfone-prepaid-t-mobile-sprint-verizon-att-prepaid-smartsim-dynamic-handover
After endorsing the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, Tracfone will pick the best network with SmartSIM

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless