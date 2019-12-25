Samsung iOS Apple Android Huawei

These models were the ten most popular smartphones in the world last quarter

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Dec 25, 2019, 1:09 PM
These models were the ten most popular smartphones in the world last quarter
In this era of the $1,000 flagship phone, the latest data from Counterpoint Research shows how important a lower price point can be. The most popular handset in the world during the third quarter (July through September) was the Apple iPhone XR. In fact, the device has topped this list since it was first released during the fourth quarter of 2018. While the model was replaced in September by the iPhone 11, it also was the beneficiary of a price cut in September that took the cost of the handset down to as low as $599.

The iPhone XR captured 3% of the global market during the third quarter followed by the Samsung Galaxy A10 and its 2.6% slice of the pie. Samsung hit a grand slam with its mid-range Galaxy A series which offers lower-priced handsets with good cameras and larger capacity batteries. The Galaxy A50, with a triple camera setup, a large 4000mAh battery and 128GB of storage was third with 1.9% of the global smartphone market. Originally priced at $350, the handset can be found during the holiday season priced well under $300.

Mid-range phones are dominating the top ten list


In a tie for fourth place, the Apple iPhone 11 and the Oppo A9 each took 1.6% of the global smartphone market during Q3. The iPhone 11 brings an ultra-wide camera, good battery life, a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and the powerful A13 Bionic chipset for a price range that starts at $699 for the 64GB variant. That is $50 less than the original price of the 64GB iPhone XR. The Oppo A5s (1.5%), Samsung Galaxy A20 (1.4%), Oppo A5 (1.3%) and the Xioami Redmi 7A (1.2%) finished in 6th through 9th place.


In tenth place during the three months was the camera-centric Huawei P30 with 1.1% of the global market. The P30 series is the last flagship line from the manufacturer licensed to use the Google Play services version of Android. Because it has been banned from accessing its U.S. supply chain, Huawei installed an open-source version of Android on the Mate 30 line. This means that the company's most technologically advanced phones of the year cannot run Google's core Android apps such as the Play Store, Maps, Gmail, Search and others. In China, it doesn't matter because most Google apps are banned anyway. But in the global market, the lack of Google apps can have a major impact on sales.

Huawei did have a domestic third quarter for the ages. Fueled by a rise in patriotism among Chinese consumers who rallied behind the idea that the company was being bullied by the U.S., Huawei's phone shipments in China soared an incredible 66% in the period. Inside the country, the firm's market share was 42.4% from July through September. That means out of every 1000 smartphones shipped inside China during the period, 424 of them were made by Huawei.

The top ten models made up 17% of all global smartphone sales during the three month period, up from 15% during the same period last year. But with consumers more sensitized to price than ever before, the wholesale revenue of the top ten models declined 30% year-over-year. Part of the reason for the rise in mid-range models is that many of them contain features (such as triple-camera setups and in-display fingerprint scanners) that once belonged only to higher-priced premium units as recently as last year.

Manufacturers saw their profits decline 11% in the third quarter on an annual basis, according to the report. And while Counterpoint expects mid-range models to continue to dominate the global smartphone market, it also expects to see some 5G models appear on the list in the near future. And who knows? Perhaps there will be a time in the future when a foldable model makes the list. Right now, this is still quite a niche product with pricing too high and manufacturers' output too low. The release of the Motorola razr next year is bound to make the public more aware of the segment. But if we've learned anything from Counterpoint's Q3 data, it is that value pricing is important.
$599.99 Apple iPhone XR on Amazon
$599.00 Apple iPhone 11 on eBay
$243.20 Huawei P30 on Amazon

Related phones

9.7

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone 11

Huawei P30

Samsung Galaxy A10

Samsung Galaxy A20
9.0

Samsung Galaxy A50

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

13 Comments

Zrtsg
Reply

1. Zrtsg

Posts: 36; Member since: May 09, 2019

Huawei p30 sold more than s10

posted on 2 hours ago

Venom
Reply

2. Venom

Posts: 3887; Member since: Dec 14, 2017

The S10 is the better phone though. The P30 only sold more because it's cheap and because it sells more in China.

posted on 1 hour ago

meanestgenius
Reply

4. meanestgenius

Posts: 22597; Member since: May 28, 2014

The launch price of the P30 was $700. That’s not “cheap” by any stretch of the imagination. The P30 was also launched GLOBALLY. You keep on insinuating that it sold more due to selling so well in China, but the fact is that it sold well globally. The P30 Series GLOBAL sales reached 10 million in 85 days. #FactChecked As for better, well, both the Huawei P30 and the Galaxy S10 are much better buys than any Pixel phone that’s out today.

posted on 1 hour ago

Alan01
Reply

5. Alan01

Posts: 653; Member since: Mar 21, 2012

Never said P30 was mid-range. The whole list wasn't made totally of mid-range phones. I wouldn't consider iPhone 11 to be mid-range. As for the insinuation, the P30 never was affected by the ban. When I talked about the ban, it was in reference to the Mate 30. Thanks for the comment. Happy Holidays! Alan

posted on 1 hour ago

Zrtsg
Reply

8. Zrtsg

Posts: 36; Member since: May 09, 2019

I said that because a lot of samsung fanboys said that huawei sells well only in midrange while their flagships doesn't sell as many phones as samsung or apple. Samsung has a cheap flagship (s10e) but it still p30 sold more. Yeah huawei sells in china the bighest smartphone market but samsung has an advantage they are selling in usa south korea and japan where chinese phones are doesn't sell there because of political issues. And all these countries are richer than china. So they the potential to sell more flagships. Sorry for my bad english.

posted on 1 hour ago

AbhiD
Reply

11. AbhiD

Posts: 864; Member since: Apr 06, 2012

And mostly in China only.

posted on 33 min ago

darkkjedii
Reply

3. darkkjedii

Posts: 31700; Member since: Feb 05, 2011

These midrange phones, are really just lower priced flagships. they have great cameras, specs, big batteries, and large screens. Shows that there really is something for everyone. Not a bad game plan at all.

posted on 1 hour ago

Alan01
Reply

6. Alan01

Posts: 653; Member since: Mar 21, 2012

Absolutely correct. Look at the specs on the Galaxy A50 and up. Samsung saw this coming as did some of the Chinese manufacturers. Thanks for your comments and have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! Alan

posted on 1 hour ago

meanestgenius
Reply

7. meanestgenius

Posts: 22597; Member since: May 28, 2014

I literally just ordered a Huawei P30 on eBay for a steal of price for what it brings to the table. I couldn’t resist at the price I saw it for. From what I’ve read and seen, it’s a great smartphone. It arrives this Saturday, and I can’t wait to use it. With the exception of Apple, this list is dominated by Asian smartphone OEM’s. They’ve truly been putting out the most competitive, compelling and feature rich products in recent memory.

posted on 1 hour ago

Zrtsg
Reply

9. Zrtsg

Posts: 36; Member since: May 09, 2019

Well it's obvious. All of the big brands except apple are asian.

posted on 1 hour ago

meanestgenius
Reply

13. meanestgenius

Posts: 22597; Member since: May 28, 2014

And it’s obvious that all of those big Asian brands have been putting out the best smartphones on the market today.

posted on 6 min ago

OneLove123
Reply

10. OneLove123

Posts: 1272; Member since: Aug 28, 2018

I really like my a50 and a70 to go along with my iPhone 11, pixel 4 xl and note 10 plus.

posted on 59 min ago

MsPooks
Reply

12. MsPooks

Posts: 277; Member since: Jul 08, 2019

Samsung, Oppo, and Apple are killing it.

posted on 32 min ago

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

ultra-thin-real-foldable-glass-for-samsung-galaxy-fold-2
Samsung will employ real glass on the Galaxy Fold 2 display
t-mobile-looked-at-merging-with-sprint-and-comcast
Top secret internal T-Mobile documents leak revealing plans to merge with Sprint and Comcast
oneplus-too-many-things-at-once-editorial
Is OnePlus trying to do too many things at once?
2019-year-smartphones-best
2019 was an amazing year for smartphones
samsung-galaxy-s10-note-10-giveaway-sprint
Giveaway! Start the New Year with a new Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 10 from Sprint
samsung-galaxy-note-10-lite-specs-leak
Detailed Galaxy Note 10 Lite spec sheet includes some surprises
motorola-razr-is-delayed
The Motorola razr is delayed, but not for the reason you think
is-video-game-addiction-real-why-are-mobile-games-addictive
Is video game addiction real, and are mobile games designed to be addictive?

Popular stories

att-customer-still-awaits-return-of-money-she-overpaid
Woman overpays AT&T by over $5K and still awaits the return of her money
Galaxy-S11-no-bezel-design-leaks-its-crazy
Galaxy S11+ front panel leak reveals Samsung is about to kill the bezel
samsung-galaxy-s10-s10-plus-s10e-amazon-christmas-deals
Samsung's Galaxy S10 family is massively discounted again in last-minute Amazon Christmas sale
apple-has-a-plan-to-bypass-carriers
Apple reportedly has plans to bypass carriers and deliver data itself to the iPhone
some-pixel-users-have-yet-to-receive-december-update
Bah Humbug! Some Pixel users have yet to receive the December update
t-mobile-looked-at-merging-with-sprint-and-comcast
Top secret internal T-Mobile documents leak revealing plans to merge with Sprint and Comcast
get-google-assistant-to-forget-what-you-just-said
Learn the commands that get Google Assistant to forget what it just heard
snapdragon-865-might-be-made-by-tsmc-instead-of-samsung
Wild report says Qualcomm has made a last minute decision about the Snapdragon 865

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless