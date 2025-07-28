Galaxy S24 FE is selling at a cheaper price on Amazon, becoming a hot pick

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
A hand holding a Galaxy S24 FE.
The Motorola Edge (2024) may be selling for peanuts at the official Motorola store, but if you're a Galaxy fan looking for a phone in the mid-range segment, you'll go straight for Amazon's generous deal on the Galaxy S24 FE.

This puppy is currently selling for $100 off its price, allowing you to get the blue-colored model with 128GB of storage for just under $550. Just don't wait around and save with this deal now, as the discount could expire soon. A few weeks ago, the phone was discounted by $125, and you never know when the price cut could be reduced again or disappear altogether.

Galaxy S24 FE 128GB, Blue: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (15%)
If you're a Samsung fan after solid everyday performance without spending a fortune, the 128GB Galaxy S24 FE in Blue is a great pick. It's going for $100 off on Amazon right now, which means you can scoop it up for under $550! Act fast and save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


As for the Galaxy S24 FE itself, it's a special kind of mid-ranger, offering plenty of flagship-grade features at a much lower price. For instance, it sports the same 50MP main camera found on the high-end Galaxy S24, which means it takes stunning photos that punch way above its weight.

In addition, it rocks 8GB of RAM and is powered by an Exynos 2400e chipset, which sits just below the Exynos 2400 found in the Galaxy S24 in markets outside the US and Canada. This means the phone delivers fast performance and can handle anything you throw its way.

It offers gorgeous visuals as well, boasting a beautiful 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 2340 x 1080 resolution and HDR support, so you can enjoy YouTube videos in great quality.

All things considered, the Galaxy S24 FE is worth every penny, even at $100 off. So don't waste any more time! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and grab this capable phone for much less than usual now!

