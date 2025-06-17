Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

You have 24 hours to save an unprecedented $70 on a Best Buy-exclusive Samsung Galaxy A36 5G model

The best mid-range Samsung smartphone... currently available in the US is more affordable than ever before with no strings attached.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Deals Galaxy A Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G in Awesome Lime color
While we're still inexplicably waiting for Samsung to release the Galaxy A56 5G stateside, the three-month-old Galaxy A36 5G is becoming more and more attractive, frequently selling at a $50 discount and currently costing as much as 70 bucks less than usual at one major US retailer.

Because this is not the cheapest Android mid-ranger around, typically fetching $399.99 when devices like Motorola's Moto G Power (2025) are normally priced at $299.99, that's obviously not what I'd call a massive discount, slashing around 17 percent off that list price.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

$329 99
$399 99
$70 off (18%)
Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Awesome Lime Color
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

$50 off (13%)
Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Awesome Black Color
Buy at Amazon

But that's better than the 13 percent Amazon shoppers can save right now, and as far as I can tell, it's the A36's deepest price cut to date with no obligatory device trade-in or any other strings attached. Yes, you're looking at an unlocked variant here that you're free to activate on your US carrier of choice sans restrictions of any sort, and interestingly enough, the $70 discount is only available on an "Awesome Lime" colorway.

That's a Best Buy-exclusive model you can't even purchase directly from Samsung's official US e-store, and although the paint job is unlikely to be everyone's cup of tea, we can probably all agree that it beats the "Awesome Black" flavor in terms of... personality.

As highlighted in our comprehensive Galaxy A36 5G review a few months back, however, this is not a phone that will knock your socks off with its raw power or camera performance, and I could go so far as to say that Samsung got its starting price terribly wrong.

That aforementioned Moto G Power (2025), for instance, is not inferior in any (obvious) way to this 6.7-inch mid-range soldier, actually offering a little extra screen real estate, more RAM, and a tougher build. Then again, the Galaxy A36 5G is all but guaranteed to keep you more satisfied for a longer period of time as far as software updates go, so if you primarily care about that sort of thing, you might want to hurry and cough up $329.99 before Best Buy's killer new deal expires... at the end of the day.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
A trio of new features is coming to Google Messages although one might already be here
A trio of new features is coming to Google Messages although one might already be here
Google Messages bug infects certain Android phones causing them to crash
Google Messages bug infects certain Android phones causing them to crash
Nubia’s first-ever Android tablet is perfect for work and entertainment
Nubia’s first-ever Android tablet is perfect for work and entertainment
From Bugs to Brilliance: The Real Story of the OnePlus 13 (after six months)
From Bugs to Brilliance: The Real Story of the OnePlus 13 (after six months)

Latest News

Apple just closed the door on an entire era as another iPhone just went vintage
Apple just closed the door on an entire era as another iPhone just went vintage
Best Buy is running the greatest no-trade-in OnePlus 13 sale to date
Best Buy is running the greatest no-trade-in OnePlus 13 sale to date
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is still available at its first-ever discount
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is still available at its first-ever discount
It’s not too late to snag the popular JBL Xtreme 4 at a whopping $130 off
It’s not too late to snag the popular JBL Xtreme 4 at a whopping $130 off
Save $150 on the powerful OnePlus 13R with this official store promo
Save $150 on the powerful OnePlus 13R with this official store promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless