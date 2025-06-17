You have 24 hours to save an unprecedented $70 on a Best Buy-exclusive Samsung Galaxy A36 5G model





Because this is not the cheapest Android mid-ranger around, typically fetching $399.99 when devices like Motorola's Moto G Power (2025) are normally priced at $299.99, that's obviously not what I'd call a massive discount, slashing around 17 percent off that list price.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G $329 99 $399 99 $70 off (18%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Awesome Lime Color Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy A36 5G $50 off (13%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Awesome Black Color Buy at Amazon





But that's better than the 13 percent Amazon shoppers can save right now, and as far as I can tell, it's the A36's deepest price cut to date with no obligatory device trade-in or any other strings attached. Yes, you're looking at an unlocked variant here that you're free to activate on your US carrier of choice sans restrictions of any sort, and interestingly enough, the $70 discount is only available on an "Awesome Lime" colorway.





That's a Best Buy-exclusive model you can't even purchase directly from Samsung 's official US e-store, and although the paint job is unlikely to be everyone's cup of tea, we can probably all agree that it beats the "Awesome Black" flavor in terms of... personality.

As highlighted in our comprehensive Galaxy A36 5G review a few months back, however, this is not a phone that will knock your socks off with its raw power or camera performance, and I could go so far as to say that Samsung got its starting price terribly wrong.





That aforementioned Moto G Power (2025), for instance, is not inferior in any (obvious) way to this 6.7-inch mid-range soldier, actually offering a little extra screen real estate, more RAM, and a tougher build. Then again, the Galaxy A36 5G is all but guaranteed to keep you more satisfied for a longer period of time as far as software updates go, so if you primarily care about that sort of thing, you might want to hurry and cough up $329.99 before Best Buy's killer new deal expires... at the end of the day.