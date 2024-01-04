These new Galaxy A35 renders greatly illustrate the gorgeousness of Samsung's next budget mid-ranger









That strongly suggests we should probably pay a little more attention to the likes of the Galaxy A55 and A35 ahead of their official announcements later this year, which is... exactly what we're doing. Of course, it definitely helps that the A55 starred in some super-high-quality renders a couple of days ago and that the slightly humbler Galaxy A35 5G is now receiving the same treatment.

Goodbye, notch, hello, Key Island!





While outdated screen cutouts are still not completely dead, living their best life on ultra-affordable devices like the recently released Galaxy A15 and A25 , Samsung continues to spread the hole punch love to more and more phones, gearing up to do for the Galaxy A3x line this year what it did for the A5x back in 2020.









That highlights just how important this seemingly minor design revision really is, especially when you consider all the other subtle cosmetic changes Samsung will apparently make to the Galaxy A35 compared to last year's Galaxy A34





We're talking first and foremost about the adoption of the so-called "Key Island" component on the phone's side, which will make the otherwise boring power and volume buttons pop to add to the A35's distinctive personality and understated elegance.









Speaking of understated elegance, we're afraid that the 5G-enabled Galaxy A35 is unlikely to "borrow" that other decidedly premium design element from the A55, settling for a cheaper plastic build... that really doesn't look bad in these renders rather than embracing a shinier and sturdier metal frame.





The A35 frame, mind you, is pretty thin and flat, with nicely rounded corners that should help you maneuver the device with ease while undeniably looking great... especially by budget 5G phone standards.

How much will the Galaxy A35 5G cost?





That, our friends, is the million-dollar question that will largely decide if Samsung can generate billions of dollars of revenue or... many billions of dollars from this phone's worldwide shipments.





Unfortunately, we can't give you a clear and definitive answer just yet, nor do we know for sure if the A35 will ever be released in markets like the US. The A34 is not officially available stateside, mind you, while starting at a €399 price in most major European countries.





There's obviously a good chance you will be charged along those lines for the A34's sequel too, which is widely expected to share a homebrewed Exynos 1480 processor with the undoubtedly costlier Galaxy A55 while carrying a very capable 50MP primary camera on its back combined with two significantly more modest 8 and 2MP shooters.









Under the hood, you should probably expect a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support to be tasked with keeping on those 6.6-inch Super AMOLED lights for as long as possible, and unlike the absolute best Samsung phones money can buy right now, this budget-friendly bad boy is all but guaranteed to allow you to expand its 128 or 256 gigs of internal storage space with the use of a good old fashioned microSD card slot.





Last but not least, the "official" renders above reveal what that first batch of Last but not least, the "official" renders above reveal what that first batch of product depictions from a couple of months back could not, showcasing the "Awesome Iceblue", "Awesome Lilac", and "Awesome Navy" colorways of the simple but eye-catching upcoming Android mid-ranger. Pretty awesome stuff indeed, especially as far as that snazzy but not at all distasteful "lilac" shade is concerned.