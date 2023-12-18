Ahead of the curve: Galaxy A55's promising Exynos 1480 capabilities
Samsung’s plans for 2024 might not include releasing a new Galaxy A7x phone (there wasn’t one in 2023 and the Galaxy A7x line might be really dead), but there sure will be a Galaxy A55 – the rumors are piling up, the latest being in regards to its chipset, Exynos 1480.
Now, the chipset that’s to power the Galaxy A55 is finally revealing itself on the Geekbench database. The test results are promising, showing improvements in both the single-core and multi-core CPU tests compared to the Galaxy A54’s accomplishments (via SamMobile).
The Galaxy A55’s Exynos 1480 Geekbench performance:
- Single-core CPU Score: 1,180 points
- Multi-core CPU Score: 3,536 points
The Galaxy A54’s Exynos 1380 Geekbench performance:
- Single-core CPU Score: 1,108 points
- Multi-core CPU Score: 2,797 points
What else is there?
In other words, the not-yet-released Galaxy A55 is already flexing over the Galaxy A54 in terms of CPU performance, especially in multi-core CPU performance. According to previous reports, Exynos 1480 has four high-performance CPU cores clocked at 2.75GHz and four power-efficient CPU cores clocked at 2.05GHz.
As far as GPU goes, the Galaxy A55 will almost certainly sport an Xclipse 530 GPU. While this GPU is based on the older AMD RDNA2 graphics architecture (from the Galaxy S22 series), it should be definitely better than the Mali GPU from the Galaxy A54.
The 3C certification for the Galaxy A55 has revealed that the upcoming device will support 25W fast charging (the same as what the Galaxy A54 is capable of) and will be sold without a charging brick in the box. As with other technical specifications, so far nothing has been confirmed (or denied). Insiders expect the Galaxy A55 to feature a 5,000 mAh battery (again, just like the one found in the Galaxy A54).
There are persistent rumors that the Galaxy A55 will sport a 50 MP primary camera, much like the one that’s found on the Galaxy A54. It’s not clear if it will be exactly the same, or have a tweak or two to better market the device.
While official release dates are not yet set by Samsung, users can expect a probable unveiling in March 2024.
