Forget Love Island and Dynamic Island, here’s the Key Island from Samsung on the Galaxy A15, Galaxy A25
The lower end of Samsung’s midtier Galaxy A line is where the fun is, apparently. The Galaxy A15 and the Galaxy A25 have just popped up in Vietnam and draw attention to something called Key Island.
Samsung’s upcoming duo is actually a trio, considering that the Galaxy A15 comes in two connectivity variants – 4G or 5G (in contrast, the Galaxy A25 is 5G only).
Expected in Q1 2024, the Galaxy A15 will most probably launch with the 5G model first, followed by the 4G edition (via Gizmochina).
According to reports, the Galaxy A15 LTE is projected to integrate MediaTek’s Helio G99 chip, while the 5G variant is rumored to pack the Dimensity 6100+. Both versions house a similar 6nm chipset, with the latter incorporating an integrated 5G modem. Running on an octa-core chip clocked at up to 2.2GHz and equipped with the Mali G57 GPU, the phones are predicted to offer 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, (Micro SD expandable). Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 25W fast charging.
The Galaxy A25 is going to be powered by a 5nm octa-core processor, almost certainly Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 1280.
Users can expect a large 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which houses a 13-megapixel camera. On the back, the Galaxy A25 features a triple camera setup: a 50-megapixel main, a 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.
And something nice to wrap things up: 5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging speed support, 6/128GB or 8/256GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD).
