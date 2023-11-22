Samsung Galaxy A35 5G renders and 360-degree video leak reveals sleek design
Samsung's Galaxy A series is a lineup of mid-range smartphones and tablets known for providing some of the best budget-friendly Android options on the market. The Korean tech giant is preparing to expand its Galaxy A lineup with several new devices. Recently, the Galaxy A25 made an appearance in new images along with technical specs. Now, ahead of its launch, renders of the Galaxy A35 5G are also emerging.
The images showcase the smartphone with rounded corners, slim bezels, and a rear design consistent with other 2023 Samsung smartphones. The back features three vertically aligned camera sensors in the top left corner against a clean panel, with the Samsung logo positioned at the base. On the front, a flat display and a centrally located punch-hole selfie camera are evident in the provided images.
Rumors also suggest a 50MP primary camera for the Galaxy A35, a step up from the Galaxy A34's 48MP unit in terms of resolution. The primary camera may be complemented by ultrawide and macro units, although potential upgrades to these components remain uncertain.
As the launch date approaches, more details about this mid-range device are expected to surface. The Galaxy A35 5G will join the Galaxy A family alongside the Galaxy A25 and Galaxy A15, further expanding Samsung's mobile offerings.
MySmartPrice and tipster OnLeaks have shared renders and display specifications of the Galaxy A35 5G, providing a glimpse into what the device has in store. The Galaxy A35 5G is anticipated to boast a 6.6-inch flat display, as revealed by the tipster. However, detailed specifications are currently not available at this time.
The Galaxy A35 5G, succeeding the March-launched Galaxy A34 5G, is expected to debut around the same time next year, with improvements over its predecessor. While the Galaxy A34 5G came with Android 13 out of the box, its successor is rumored to ship with the latest Android 14.
