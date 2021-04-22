Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Samsung Android 5G

What could be Samsung's cheapest 5G phone of 2021 has just leaked

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 22, 2021, 4:10 AM
What could be Samsung's cheapest 5G phone of 2021 has just leaked
The race to create the cheapest 5G smartphone is well and truly on. Samsung released the $279 Galaxy A32 5G just a few weeks ago but newly leaked renders show that it’s already working on an even more affordable device.

The Galaxy A22 might be Samsung's cheapest 5G phone


Set to be launched as the Galaxy A22 5G in the coming months, the budget smartphone in question has been visualized today in CAD-based renders by leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer

Samsung has selected a notched 6.5-inch display with pretty thin side bezels and a very large chin, per the images. The latter is far from surprising considering the smartphone’s expected price range. Turning the Galaxy A22 5G over reveals a plastic construction and a square camera setup, home to three sensors and an LED flash.

There were rumors about a 48-megapixel main shooter, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, two mysterious 2-megapixel snappers floating around last month. But that info was seemingly inaccurate because the renders don’t show a fourth sensor.



Completing the package is a fingerprint scanner on the right side of the frame and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom. Samsung has also fitted the phone with a USB-C port and bottom-firing speaker.

Unfortunately, the Galaxy A22 5G’s internal specs haven’t leaked yet. An official announcement is expected within the next few months, though, and there’s a good chance Samsung will offer the device in an even cheaper 4G version.

Featured stories

Popular stories
Google's Pixel 5a 5G is shaping up to be even more underwhelming than previously expected
Popular stories
The new iPads are honest about their RAM... and they have lots of it! What is Apple cooking?
Popular stories
iPads 2021 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you
Popular stories
Mini-LED iPad Pro is official: 5G, powerful M1 chip, familiar design, Thunderbolt port

Popular stories

Popular stories
Android and iOS users need to change their password for this app immediately!
Popular stories
Motorola's newest mid-range troopers come with 120Hz screens, huge batteries, and crazy low prices
Popular stories
Xfinity Mobile trumps Verizon, AT&T, and yes, even T-Mobile with its new unlimited 5G deal
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini design leaks: bigger camera bump with larger sensors
Popular stories
Don't click on that WhatsApp update pink theme installation link!
Popular stories
Former Apple executive "rips" the App Store

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless