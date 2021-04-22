What could be Samsung's cheapest 5G phone of 2021 has just leaked
The Galaxy A22 might be Samsung's cheapest 5G phone
Set to be launched as the Galaxy A22 5G in the coming months, the budget smartphone in question has been visualized today in CAD-based renders by leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer.
There were rumors about a 48-megapixel main shooter, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, two mysterious 2-megapixel snappers floating around last month. But that info was seemingly inaccurate because the renders don’t show a fourth sensor.
Completing the package is a fingerprint scanner on the right side of the frame and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom. Samsung has also fitted the phone with a USB-C port and bottom-firing speaker.
Unfortunately, the Galaxy A22 5G’s internal specs haven’t leaked yet. An official announcement is expected within the next few months, though, and there’s a good chance Samsung will offer the device in an even cheaper 4G version.
