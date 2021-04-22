What could be Samsung's cheapest 5G phone of 2021 has just leaked









Unfortunately, the Galaxy A22 5G's internal specs haven't leaked yet. An official announcement is expected within the next few months, though, and there's a good chance Samsung will offer the device in an even cheaper 4G version. Completing the package is a fingerprint scanner on the right side of the frame and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom. Samsung has also fitted the phone with a USB-C port and bottom-firing speaker.

Samsung has selected a notched 6.5-inch display with pretty thin side bezels and a very large chin, per the images. The latter is far from surprising considering the smartphone’s expected price range. Turning the Galaxy A22 5G over reveals a plastic construction and a square camera setup, home to three sensors and an LED flash.There were rumors about a 48-megapixel main shooter, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, two mysterious 2-megapixel snappers floating around last month. But that info was seemingly inaccurate because the renders don’t show a fourth sensor.