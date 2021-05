Affordable Samsung Galaxy A22 5G close to launch

The primary shooter is expected to be 48MP, similar to the



The phone will come with a waterdrop notch, housing the 13MP selfie camera. The expected software is The primary shooter is expected to be 48MP, similar to the Galaxy A32 5G , while the other usable camera is said to be an ultra-wide one. Of course, there's space for more - so why not throw in two more 2MP cameras? Well, by the looks of it, Samsung will.The phone will come with a waterdrop notch, housing the 13MP selfie camera. The expected software is One UI 3.1 on top of Android 11. The Galaxy A22 will also come in a 4G/LTE variant which might be even cheaper than the 5G one, making it a candidate for the best budget phone of 2021

After we first saw the Galaxy A22 5G renders , now the phone has appeared in a TUV listing , meaning it is nearing launch. It's said to be one of the cheapest 5G phones thus far.The device is nothing to write home about, though. It's expected to feature MediaTek's Dimensity 700 processor - one of the most affordable 5G chips on the market. This makes perfect sense for a budget phone. The model number is SM-A226B/DS, and we can also see that it'll come with a 15W charger, which is decent enough.Nothing else looks certain at this point, but some rumors point towards 6GB of RAM and a quad-camera system on the back, as shown on the renders.