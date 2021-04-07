Samsung's budget priced 5G phone comes to Verizon tomorrow

Verizon announced today that three Samsung Galaxy A handsets are coming to the nation's largest carrier. Starting as soon as tomorrow, Verizon customers can purchase a new 5G phone from Sammy's budget line. Two other models will be available at the end of this month.





So let's start off with the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G which will be available on April 8th priced at $399.99, or you can make 24 monthly payments of $16.66 using Verizon Device Payment. The phone will be available in Prism Dot Black, Prism Dot Gray and Prism Dot White. For a limited time, you can purchase this 5G model for only $5 a month over 24 months with select Unlimited plans.











The Galaxy A42 5G features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a HD+ resolution (720 x 1600). It is equipped with a triple camera system led by a 48MP primary camera and a 20MP selfie snapper. One cool and exclusive feature is Fun Mode which allows you to use Snapchat Lenses right from your camera.





The handset also carries 4GB of memory, 128GB of storage, and comes with a 1TB capacity microSD slot. Keeping the lights on is a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging capability.





The Samsung Galaxy A12 will be available from Verizon on April 29th priced at $179.99 or 24 monthly payments of $7.49. On that same date, the Galaxy A02s goes up for sale priced at $149.99 or 24 monthly payments of $6.24. Both of these models are equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display.





The Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s both have 32GB of expandable storage. While the former sports 3GB of memory, the latter carries 2GB.





Many Verizon stores are open but if you local retail location is not, you can always go to verizon.com.

