Apple sold the most 5G-ready phones in Q1, dislodging Samsung which fell to the fourth spot
Samsung is no longer the world's top seller of 5G-ready smartphones, according to estimates from Strategy Analytics. It lost the spot to Apple in the first quarter of 2021 which introduced the iPhone 12 series, its first 5G-enabled smartphone range, in October last year. Apple's ascent to the top of the 5G leaderboard was already expected.
The 5G marker thrived during the quarter, with sales climbing 458 percent year on year to 133.9 million units. Robust demand in China, the iPhone 12 series, and affordable 5G models led the growth.
The iPhone 12 series did well in key markets
Strategy Analytics says that the handsets have been immensely popular in the US, China, and Europe because of their design and competitive pricing.
Overall iPhone sales increased 65.5 percent from a similar period last year during the second fiscal quarter and Apple has revealed that the standard and Pro iPhone 12 models performed very well. Apple's newest phones are among the best smartphones of the year.
Chinese smartphone makers snapped up Huawei's market share
Chinese brands benefited from Huawei's misfortunes. Oppo doubled its market share to 16.1 percent, which made it the second-largest player in the 5G segment. The company shipped 21.5 million 5G phones during the quarter. Its A55 5G and Reno 5 5G sold well in its home country during the first three months of the year.
Vivo's sales soared 646 percent relative to the same period last year. It was the third-largest seller with sales totaling 19.4 million units. Xiaomi was the fifth biggest vendor of 5G phones and saw shipments rise 564 percent year on year to 16.6 million units, per data from the analytics firm.