The Galaxy A15 mutates with a 6,000mAh battery in a spin-off rebranding (you can call it the Galaxy M15)
Remember the Galaxy M-series by Samsung? We’re so obsessed with anything “S”, “Z” or “A” from Samsung’s smartphones that we’re a bit surprised every time the Korean giant decides to roll out one more device for its (more) budget-friendly mid-range line.
Samsung takes an A-series phone, twists it just a bit and releases it rebranded as “M”. Sadly, these M-series phones are not available worldwide (they’re mainly set for the Asian and developing markets), but are nevertheless interesting in what they offer. Think of them as mutated A-series phones.
Now, there’s another M-series phone coming from Samsung: the Galaxy M15 that’s to be based on the Galaxy A15.
SamMobile is reporting that the upcoming Galaxy M15 will be mostly the same as the Galaxy A15, but it will feature a larger 6,000 mAh battery (the Galaxy A15 is to come with “just” a 5,000 mAh battery).
Expected in Q1 2024, the Galaxy A15 will offer both LTE and 5G variants and will most probably launch with the 5G model first, followed by the 4G edition.
According to rumors, the Galaxy A15 LTE is said to pack MediaTek’s Helio G99 chip, while the 5G variant is rumored to pack the Dimensity 6100+. Both versions house a similar 6nm chipset, with the latter incorporating an integrated 5G modem. Running on an octa-core chip clocked at up to 2.2GHz and equipped with the Mali G57 GPU, the phones are predicted to offer 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, (Micro SD expandable). Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 25W fast charging.
Like the Galaxy M54 that was unveiled in the spring of 2023: he got a bigger 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display, as opposed to Galaxy A54’s 6.4-inch display. The Galaxy M54 came with a bigger 108-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization, and two additional sensors: 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro. In comparison, the Galaxy A54 uses a triple camera setup that consists of 50MP + 12MP + 5MP sensors.
Or the Galaxy M51 that got a “that’s-not-even-funny” 7,000 mAh battery, almost doubling the 4,000 mAh one in the Galaxy A51.
The Galaxy A15 is likely to sport a 6.5-inch display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. Camera specs are rumored to include a 50 MP primary camera, a 5 MP ultrawide lens, a 2 MP macro camera, and potentially a 13 MP front-facing selfie shooter.
