Samsung Android Software updates Xfinity

Samsung impressively updates the old and humble Galaxy A10e to Android 11 in the US

Adrian Diaconescu
By
Samsung impressively updates the old and humble Galaxy A10e to Android 11 in the US
The world heavyweight champion of Android 11 updates strikes again just a few days after joining forces with the largest US wireless service provider to deliver the newest (stable) OS version to Verizon's low-end Galaxy A12.

Incredibly enough, Samsung is reportedly bringing an even humbler and older handset up to date from a software standpoint right now, collaborating with Xfinity Mobile this time around to make 2019's Galaxy A10e all nice and smooth.

Powered by a modest 14nm-based Exynos 7884 SoC and packing as little as 3GB RAM, the 5.83-inch device is obviously unlikely to behave as well as the newer and significantly faster Galaxy A51, for instance, after leaving Android 10 behind. But if you purchased this puppy back in 2019 (for next to nothing), you should be mighty impressed to see it receive its second-ever major OS promotion already. 

Perhaps even more impressively, Android 11 is combined with Google's hot new July 2021 security patch on the Galaxy A10e, and while the entry-level phone is destined to live the rest of its life on this OS build after making its commercial debut running Android 9.0 Pie out the box, a number of security updates are still in the cards for the next year or two.

That's some truly unrivaled software support from the world's top smartphone vendor, which has somehow managed to beat many high-end models from the competition to the punch even with ultra-low-end devices like this one.

Before getting too excited about their latest collection of over-the-air goodies, Samsung Galaxy A10e owners should know they're in for a "Core" One UI refresh of sorts, which means a number of features and functionalities delivered to higher-end members of the company's handset family will be left out of the equation.

Finally, if you're not an Xfinity subscriber, you shouldn't worry too much, as the rollout is undoubtedly set to spread its wings across the nation soon enough.

