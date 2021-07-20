Samsung impressively updates the old and humble Galaxy A10e to Android 11 in the US

Samsung impressively updates the old and humble Galaxy A10e to Android 11 in the US0
Incredibly enough, Samsung is reportedly bringing an even humbler and older handset up to date from a software standpoint right now, collaborating with Xfinity Mobile this time around to make 2019's Galaxy A10e all nice and smooth.
That's some truly unrivaled software support from the world's top smartphone vendor, which has somehow managed to beat many high-end models from the competition to the punch even with ultra-low-end devices like this one.
Before getting too excited about their latest collection of over-the-air goodies, Samsung Galaxy A10e owners should know they're in for a "Core" One UI refresh of sorts, which means a number of features and functionalities delivered to higher-end members of the company's handset family will be left out of the equation.
Finally, if you're not an Xfinity subscriber, you shouldn't worry too much, as the rollout is undoubtedly set to spread its wings across the nation soon enough.