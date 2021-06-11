Both Samsung Galaxy A20 and A30s are getting upgraded to Android 11
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As per SamMobile's report, the Galaxy A20 is now receiving the Android 11 update in Russia. There's no mention of One UI 3.1, so we can't confirm nor deny that it's part of the update, but we do know the June security patch is included.
As far as the Galaxy A30s goes, the same source claims the Android 11 update now rolling out in Russia includes One UI 3.1 and the May security patch. That means Galaxy A30s will get loads of new features and improvements thanks to Android 11 and One UI 3.1.
Despite the fact that the Android 11 update is only available in Russia at the moment, we can safely assume Samsung will expand the roll-out to additional countries in the coming days. For those specifically looking for these updates, Samsung Galaxy A20's new firmware version is A205FNPUUACUF1, while the Galaxy A30s' newest update has firmware version A307FNXXU2CUF2.