Android Software updates OnePlus

OnePlus 6/6T still far from getting Android 11, but the first beta is here

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
OnePlus 6/6T still far from getting Android 11, but the first beta is here
OnePlus 6 and 6T have been released three years ago and they're still supported with Android updates. Few smartphones have been upgraded from Android 8.1 Oreo to Android 11, and the OnePlus 6 might soon be one of them.

Although the OnePlus 6/6T are still far from getting Android 11, the Chinese handset maker announced that the first open beta build for OxygenOS version 11 based on Android 11 is now available for those who want to try it.

OnePlus warns though that this is an early build meant to help the company gather feedback before it officially released the Android 11 update. More importantly, since this is beta software, it may be less stable than other builds, so it's recommended to make a full system backup if you plan to install the beta update.

As you can imagine, this first open beta build brings a lot of changes to the OnePlus 6/6T, but keep in mind that some might not work as intended:

System
  • Updated to OxygenOS 11 version
  • Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details

Game Space
  • Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up, and block, just for your immersive gaming experience
  • Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram
  • Newly added mistouch prevention feature.

Camera
  • Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer a more convenient operation

Ambient Display
  • Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design
  • Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone

Dark Mode
  • Added a shortcut for Dark Mode, you can pull down the Quick Settings panel and find it
  • Supported automatically enable by time range

Shelf
  • Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer
  • Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

If you know what you're doing and wish to upgrade your OnePlus 6/6T to Android 11 beta, you can download the images from the company's official forum. Keep in mind though that the rollback builds won't be available until later today.

Related phones

6
OnePlus 6 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

9.9
$1159 Amazon
  • Display 6.3 inches 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Dual camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 10 OxygenOS UI
6T
OnePlus 6T View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.9

User Score:

9.7
$307 eBay $500 Walmart $759 Newegg
  • Display 6.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Dual camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 10 OxygenOS UI

