OnePlus 6/6T still far from getting Android 11, but the first beta is here

OnePlus 6/6T still far from getting Android 11, but the first beta is here0
Although the OnePlus 6/6T are still far from getting Android 11, the Chinese handset maker announced that the first open beta build for OxygenOS version 11 based on Android 11 is now available for those who want to try it.
As you can imagine, this first open beta build brings a lot of changes to the OnePlus 6/6T, but keep in mind that some might not work as intended:
- Updated to OxygenOS 11 version
- Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details
Game Space
- Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up, and block, just for your immersive gaming experience
- Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram
- Newly added mistouch prevention feature.
Camera
- Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer a more convenient operation
Ambient Display
- Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design
- Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone
Dark Mode
- Added a shortcut for Dark Mode, you can pull down the Quick Settings panel and find it
- Supported automatically enable by time range
Shelf
- Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer
- Added weather widget, animation effect smarter
If you know what you're doing and wish to upgrade your OnePlus 6/6T to Android 11 beta, you can download the images from the company's official forum. Keep in mind though that the rollback builds won't be available until later today.