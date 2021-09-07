Samsung Galaxy S22 series might skip on the under display camera technology

Samsung Galaxy S22 series might skip on the under display camera technology1
The leak comes from the Naver blog of lanzuk, whose Samsung-related leaks have proven accurate in the past. They state that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will keep the same, 6.8-inch display size of its predecessor. The other two models from the S family will allegedly be getting some changes, however.
The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ display rumors
The blog post states two key pieces of information about the Galaxy S22 and S22+. First of all, the display size difference between the two will supposedly be smaller than in previous years. No specifics are given about how much the size difference will be reduced.
Another display-related tidbit is that the new Samsung S flagship series will presumably be skipping the under-display camera tech that was implemented in the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Instead, the selfie camera will most likely remain housed in a punch-hole cutout.
I would say Samsung is making the smart choice not to push unpolished tech in their mainstream flagship. The Fold 3 is a marvel of technical engineering, and having the latest the company can offer is rather fitting. The S series, on the other hand, needs to represent a safer choice for the consumer.
Samsung Galaxy S22 series with two SoC variants
As mentioned in previous rumors, the Naver blog post also claims that the S22 Ultra will probably come with the Exynos 2200 while the S22 and S22+ with the napdragon 895 by Qualcomm. That’s all in rumor territory, though, so take it with a grain of salt.
Given some of the recent leaks, there is a high chance that the new Galaxy S22 lineup will be announced sometime in January 2022, just like with the S21 series this year.
