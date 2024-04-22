Samsung expands Galaxy S23 Series availability in the U.S. with Certified Re-Newed Program

Starting today, Samsung fans in the U.S. looking to get their hands on the feature-rich Galaxy S23 series at a lower price point now have another option: the Samsung Certified Re-Newed program. This initiative offers considerable savings on phones that are as good as new, along with environmental benefits. It also showcases the company's focus on reducing electronic waste and increasing sustainability.

What Samsung's Certified Re-Newed program gets you

Samsung's Certified Re-Newed program revamps gently used or returned Galaxy devices, allowing you to purchase a high-end phone at a discount. However, this isn't your typical refurbished phone program.





Samsung's Certified Re-Newed program doesn't just put a fresh coat of paint on used phones, as each device undergoes a thorough inspection process by Samsung engineers. Any worn or faulty components are replaced with genuine Samsung parts, guaranteeing that these phones function without any issues. To provide additional peace of mind, each renewed device comes with a full one-year warranty, matching the coverage you'd get with a brand-new Galaxy phone .



The Galaxy S23 phones that are now taking part of this program aren't just cosmetically restored; the software side is also taken care of. Users will find all the latest Samsung AI-powered features like Circle to Search with Google and Live Translate through its One UI 6.1 interface. These additions mean refurbished models offer the same experience as their brand-new counterparts. Here's a quick breakdown of pricing for the different Samsung Certified Re-Newed Galaxy S23 models:



Recommended Stories Samsung Galaxy S23 : Starts at $619 for 128GB and 256GB (Phantom Black)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Starts at $769 for both 256GB and 512GB (Phantom Black)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Starts at $919 for 256GB (Phantom Black and Green) and 512GB (Phantom Black) options





A refresher on the Galaxy S23 Series

The Galaxy S23 , S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra were unveiled early last year, with the Galaxy S23 being the most basic model of the bunch. It boasts a 6.1-inch AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and a 50-megapixel main camera. Certified Re-Newed units will only be available in Phantom Black and in the 128GB and 256GB storage configurations. An important consideration when choosing this model is which storage option you choose, as it can affect the performance of the phone. It turns out that the 128GB storage option comes with a slower UFS 3.1 chip and LPDDR5 RAM, while the 256GB comes with a faster UFS 4.0 and LPDDR5X RAM.





Galaxy S23 Plus