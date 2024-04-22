Up Next:
Samsung expands Galaxy S23 Series availability in the U.S. with Certified Re-Newed Program
Starting today, Samsung fans in the U.S. looking to get their hands on the feature-rich Galaxy S23 series at a lower price point now have another option: the Samsung Certified Re-Newed program. This initiative offers considerable savings on phones that are as good as new, along with environmental benefits. It also showcases the company's focus on reducing electronic waste and increasing sustainability.
What Samsung's Certified Re-Newed program gets you
Samsung's Certified Re-Newed program revamps gently used or returned Galaxy devices, allowing you to purchase a high-end phone at a discount. However, this isn't your typical refurbished phone program.
Samsung's Certified Re-Newed program doesn't just put a fresh coat of paint on used phones, as each device undergoes a thorough inspection process by Samsung engineers. Any worn or faulty components are replaced with genuine Samsung parts, guaranteeing that these phones function without any issues. To provide additional peace of mind, each renewed device comes with a full one-year warranty, matching the coverage you'd get with a brand-new Galaxy phone.
The Galaxy S23 phones that are now taking part of this program aren't just cosmetically restored; the software side is also taken care of. Users will find all the latest Samsung AI-powered features like Circle to Search with Google and Live Translate through its One UI 6.1 interface. These additions mean refurbished models offer the same experience as their brand-new counterparts. Here's a quick breakdown of pricing for the different Samsung Certified Re-Newed Galaxy S23 models:
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Starts at $769 for both 256GB and 512GB (Phantom Black)
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Starts at $919 for 256GB (Phantom Black and Green) and 512GB (Phantom Black) options
A refresher on the Galaxy S23 Series
The Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra were unveiled early last year, with the Galaxy S23 being the most basic model of the bunch. It boasts a 6.1-inch AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and a 50-megapixel main camera. Certified Re-Newed units will only be available in Phantom Black and in the 128GB and 256GB storage configurations. An important consideration when choosing this model is which storage option you choose, as it can affect the performance of the phone. It turns out that the 128GB storage option comes with a slower UFS 3.1 chip and LPDDR5 RAM, while the 256GB comes with a faster UFS 4.0 and LPDDR5X RAM.
The Galaxy S23 Plus steps things up a bit with a larger display, a more powerful battery, and an improved camera system. Users have consistently praised the Plus model for its long battery life and bright display. The camera, while very good, doesn't boast all the features of the top-of-the-line Ultra model. However, the Galaxy S23 Plus is a well-rounded option for users looking for a powerful and reliable Android phone, with more bells and whistles than the S23.
Finally, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the most feature-packed phone in the S23 series. The Ultra boasts a massive upgrade in the camera department, with a whopping 200-megapixel main sensor, compared to the 108-megapixel sensor on the previous S22 Ultra. It also benefits from a faster processor, a longer battery life, a brighter display, and a more comfortable design. However, all these improvements come at a cost, as the S23 Ultra is the most expensive phone out of the three, but definitely worth it if you want the best out of the lineup.
This program is a fantastic choice if you're looking for a top-tier Samsung phone without the brand-new price tag, as you'd get virtually the same experience as buying new. If the latest and greatest features are essential to you, waiting for promotions on brand-new devices is another option. However, for many, the combination of savings and quality makes the Certified Re-Newed program a win-win.
