Samsung discounts every Galaxy Buds model in time for Christmas

The Galaxy Buds Live are getting the biggest discount, you can get a pair for just $109.99, down from $169.99. These are very stylish earbuds and one of the most comfortable ones out there. Read our full Galaxy Buds Live review to find out everything about these little beads.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Earbud Headphones - Phantom Black $40 off (20%) $159 99 $199 99 Buy at Samsung



Last but not least, the $159.99 (down from $199.99). These Pro earbuds are called Pro for a reason - they will give any Apple



Last but not least, the Galaxy Buds Pro model is also discounted at $159.99 (down from $199.99). These Pro earbuds are called Pro for a reason - they will give any Apple AirPods a hard time with their great design and build quality, detailed sound, and amazing battery life. This promo is running until Christmas, so you have some time left to think about it but don't hesitate too much - availability may not last forever.





Christmas holidays are coming and if you missed Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you have another chance to score some gadgets at a discount. Samsung , for example, has started a special promotion, lowering the price of each and every Galaxy Buds model on the portfolio.This deal is part of Samsung’s Last-Minute Gift campaign, so if you’re running late on Christmas presents, now’s your chance to catch up. There are four earbuds models that Samsung offers, and all of them are seriously discounted.