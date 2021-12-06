Samsung discounts every Galaxy Buds model in time for Christmas

Samsung discounts every Galaxy Buds model in time for Christmas0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This deal is part of Samsung’s Last-Minute Gift campaign, so if you’re running late on Christmas presents, now’s your chance to catch up. There are four earbuds models that Samsung offers, and all of them are seriously discounted.
The Galaxy Buds Live are getting the biggest discount, you can get a pair for just $109.99, down from $169.99. These are very stylish earbuds and one of the most comfortable ones out there. Read our full Galaxy Buds Live review to find out everything about these little beads.
This promo is running until Christmas, so you have some time left to think about it but don’t hesitate too much - availability may not last forever.
