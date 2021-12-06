Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View
Accessories Samsung Deals Audio

Samsung discounts every Galaxy Buds model in time for Christmas

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung discounts every Galaxy Buds model in time for Christmas
Christmas holidays are coming and if you missed Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you have another chance to score some gadgets at a discount. Samsung, for example, has started a special promotion, lowering the price of each and every Galaxy Buds model on the portfolio.

This deal is part of Samsung’s Last-Minute Gift campaign, so if you’re running late on Christmas presents, now’s your chance to catch up. There are four earbuds models that Samsung offers, and all of them are seriously discounted.

Galaxy Buds Live

True Wireless Earbud Headphones - Mystic Black

$60 off (35%)
$109 99
$169 99
Buy at Samsung

The Galaxy Buds Live are getting the biggest discount, you can get a pair for just $109.99, down from $169.99. These are very stylish earbuds and one of the most comfortable ones out there. Read our full Galaxy Buds Live review to find out everything about these little beads.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2

True Wireless Earbud Headphones - Lavender

$30 off (20%)
$119 99
$149 99
Buy at Samsung


Then there’s the latest Galaxy Buds2 model, now down to $119.99 from $149.99. This model was a real bargain at $150, and now it’s even sweeter at this price. The Galaxy Buds2 features solid noise-canceling technology, clear sound with great bass, wireless charging, and a great Bluetooth range.  You can also save additional $40 on the The Galaxy Buds2 and Buds Live if you trade-in your old headphones, so bear this in mind, too.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

True Wireless Earbud Headphones - Phantom Black

$40 off (20%)
$159 99
$199 99
Buy at Samsung


Last but not least, the Galaxy Buds Pro model is also discounted at $159.99 (down from $199.99). These Pro earbuds are called Pro for a reason - they will give any Apple AirPods a hard time with their great design and build quality, detailed sound, and amazing battery life.

This promo is running until Christmas, so you have some time left to think about it but don’t hesitate too much - availability may not last forever.

Also Read:
Get a Galaxy Z Fold 3 with up to $900 off and a free pair of Galaxy Buds2
Galaxy Z Flip 3 is just $349.99 at Samsung with a trade-in and a pair of Buds2 for free

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 receives a generous discount ahead of the holidays
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 receives a generous discount ahead of the holidays
Here's why Samsung dominated 2021 (Watch out, 2022!)
by Rado Minkov,  0
Here's why Samsung dominated 2021 (Watch out, 2022!)
Samsung gets the stable Android 12 show on the road for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung gets the stable Android 12 show on the road for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G
TCL's crazy foldable and rollable phone concept appears in video
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
TCL's crazy foldable and rollable phone concept appears in video
“Surprise” of the month: Fairphone 4 gets a perfect iFixit repairability score
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
“Surprise” of the month: Fairphone 4 gets a perfect iFixit repairability score
Samsung teaming up with Disney to launch accessories for Galaxy Z Flip 3
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Samsung teaming up with Disney to launch accessories for Galaxy Z Flip 3
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless