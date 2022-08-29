Samsung and Best Buy keep the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 deal bonanza going for Labor Day
Both the super-early reservation and pre-order windows for Samsung's latest (and arguably greatest) foldable devices have officially closed, which technically means the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 deals are also decidedly in the rearview mirror.
But Labor Day sales have just kicked off at many major US retailers, including Best Buy and, surprise, surprise, Samsung's regional e-store, which obviously means the two aforementioned new foldable powerhouses are available at huge discounts yet again... under certain conditions.
Check out Samsung's killer Labor Day 2022 deals
Unlike the Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at Woot over the weekend, the 5G-enabled Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 are still up for grabs at their list prices with no strings attached.
That means you still need to cough up a whopping $1,800 and up for an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4... or slash that down to as little as 900 bucks with the right trade-in. We're talking something like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Fold 3, or Note 20 Ultra, although ditching a "vanilla" Galaxy S21 or S20 in good working condition can also net you a very substantial $775 or $500 respectively towards your Z Fold 4 purchase.
Of course, Samsung will even accept older and/or broken devices, giving you a cool "guaranteed" $300 trade-in credit for "any" Galaxy smartphone in "any" condition. On top of that, you'll also get instant $150 credit to "complete your Galaxy family" when ordering the Z Fold 4.
To be perfectly clear, you'll have to use that money to buy a watch, some earbuds, cases, or even a tablet or laptop at a nice discount together with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 right now. The same naturally goes for the $50 credit offered alongside the Z Flip 4, with the phone itself available at up to a $700 discount with a trade-in as well.
Then you've got the "old" Galaxy Z Flip 3, S22, and S22 Ultra on sale with "enhanced" trade-in credit of their own, including for cracked devices, not to mention a complimentary previous-gen smartwatch with the latest "ultra" handset. All in all, these are not Samsung's best-ever promotions, but they should keep bargain hunters too eager to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday reasonably content with their budget management measures.
Save up to $1,200 at Best Buy for a limited time!
Yes, ladies and gents, Best Buy is currently advertising some pretty mind-blowing discounts on both the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4, and all you have to do is trade in the right phone (the newer and the pricier, the better) and opt for upfront carrier activation to maximize your savings.
Unfortunately, there are no discounts to be had on unlocked devices with no activation and no trade-in at Best Buy either, so if that's what you're looking for, it might be a good idea to delay your purchase for at least a little while more.
Unless, of course, Best Buy will manage to seal the deal today with an additional $100 gift card thrown in for Totaltech members sans any strings attached. Totaltech is essentially the retailer's answer to the hugely popular Amazon Prime program, costing $199.99 a year and including (among others) free Geek Squad tech support available 24 hours a day, free delivery and standard installation for new Best Buy purchases, free 2-day shipping across the nation, and access to exclusive member prices... or gift offers like this one. Interesting stuff, eh?
