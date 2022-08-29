Samsung and Best Buy keep the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 deal bonanza going for Labor Day





But Labor Day sales have just kicked off at many major US retailers, including Best Buy and, surprise, surprise, Samsung 's regional e-store, which obviously means the two aforementioned new foldable powerhouses are available at huge discounts yet again... under certain conditions.

Check out Samsung's killer Labor Day 2022 deals





Galaxy Z Flip 4: $50 instant Samsung Credit + $700 off enhanced trade-in Right now, just in time for Labor Day, Samsung has discounted its newest and hottest foldables. The Z Flip 4 is now available with up to $700 off with trade-in. On top of that, you get $50 Samsung Credit with the purchase of this phone. In a bundle with the Buds 2 Pro or Watch 5, you get 30% off on the earbuds or smartwatch. $700 off (70%) Trade-in $299 90 $999 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $150 instant Samsung Credit + up to $900 enhanced trade-in For the Z Fold 4, Samsung has a similar offer in time for Labor Day. The company gives up to $900 off with trade-in for its newest foldable multitasking beast, and $150 in Samsung Credit with the purchase of this phone. $900 off (50%) Trade-in $899 99 $1799 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: up to $600 off enhanced trade-in The year-old Z Flip 3 is still a great choice if you want a foldable smartphone. Right now, Samsung has it discounted with trade-in and you can get it with a great Labor Day deal. You can get up to $600 off with enhanced trade-in. $600 off (63%) Trade-in $359 99 $959 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: save $800 with enhanced trade-in The Galaxy S22 Ultra is available at Samsung with an $800 enhanced trade-in. Additionally, you can get a Galaxy Watch 4 with the purchase of this smartphone for a limited time. $1090 off (73%) Trade-in $399 99 $1489 97 Buy at Samsung Galaxy S22: get up to $700 enhanced trade-in credit A generous offer is available also for the vanilla Galaxy S22. Here, Samsung gives you up to $700 in enhanced trade-in, as well as up to $370 for a trade-in device with a cracked screen. $700 off (82%) Trade-in $149 99 $849 99 Buy at Samsung









That means you still need to cough up a whopping $1,800 and up for an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4... or slash that down to as little as 900 bucks with the right trade-in. We're talking something like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Fold 3, or Note 20 Ultra, although ditching a "vanilla" Galaxy S21 or S20 in good working condition can also net you a very substantial $775 or $500 respectively towards your Z Fold 4 purchase.





Of course, Samsung will even accept older and/or broken devices, giving you a cool "guaranteed" $300 trade-in credit for "any" Galaxy smartphone in "any" condition. On top of that, you'll also get instant $150 credit to "complete your Galaxy family" when ordering the Z Fold 4.





together with the To be perfectly clear, you'll have to use that money to buy a watch, some earbuds, cases, or even a tablet or laptop at a nice discountwith the Galaxy Z Fold 4 right now. The same naturally goes for the $50 credit offered alongside the Z Flip 4, with the phone itself available at up to a $700 discount with a trade-in as well.





Then you've got the "old" Galaxy Z Flip 3 , S22, and S22 Ultra on sale with "enhanced" trade-in credit of their own, including for cracked devices, not to mention a complimentary previous-gen smartwatch with the latest "ultra" handset. All in all, these are not Samsung's best-ever promotions, but they should keep bargain hunters too eager to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday reasonably content with their budget management measures.

Save up to $1,200 at Best Buy for a limited time!





Best Buy Galaxy Z Fold 4: save up to $1200 with trade-in Best Buy is also launching great Labor Day deals on the newest foldables by Samsung. Here, you can get up to $1200 off with trade-in for the unlocked model or the AT&T one. Getting it for Verizon can save you up to $1100 off, and the T-Mobile discount can get up to $1300 off right now. The phone is discounted by a cool $300 even if you don't have a trade-in phone. $300 off (17%) $1499 99 $1799 99 Buy at BestBuy Best Buy Z Flip 4: save up to $1200 with trade-in You can also get the Z Flip 4 with the same offer at Best Buy as the one for the Z Fold 4. Of course, the exact amount of the trade-in discount depends on the carriers just as the offer for the Fold 4. Additionally, the phone is discounted by $150 sans trade-in with upfront carrier activation. $150 off (15%) $849 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy





and opt for upfront carrier activation to maximize your savings. Yes, ladies and gents, Best Buy is currently advertising some pretty mind-blowing discounts on both the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4, and all you have to do is trade in the right phone (the newer and the pricier, the better)opt for upfront carrier activation to maximize your savings.





Unfortunately, there are no discounts to be had on unlocked devices with no activation and no trade-in at Best Buy either, so if that's what you're looking for, it might be a good idea to delay your purchase for at least a little while more.



