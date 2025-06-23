Samsung’s Android 16 rollout is picking up speed, and not just for flagships
One UI 8 testing is underway for Samsung's latest mid-ranger.
Samsung isn’t focusing only on its flagship lineup when it comes to rolling out One UI 8.0. The company is already testing Android 16 firmware for the Galaxy A56, suggesting this mid-range phone may be among the first non-flagships to receive the update.
Evidence of this faster pace can be seen in the Galaxy A56. Despite not being part of Samsung’s limited beta program, which is currently reserved for Galaxy S25 series devices, the A56 has shown early signs of getting Android 16 sooner than expected.
This speculation comes from early firmware builds spotted on Samsung’s servers, which indicate development is well underway.
Breaking ️— Akhilesh Kumar (@Koram_Akhilesh) June 23, 2025
The FIRST One UI 8 test build for the Galaxy A56 series has been spotted on the server today#OneUI8, #GalaxyA56, #Samsung
Build info:
A566BXXU4BYF7/A566BOXM4BYF7/A566BXXU4BYF7 pic.twitter.com/Zr9rV6BYvu
Samsung aims to avoid past delays with a faster One UI 8 rollout
Last year’s One UI 7 rollout didn’t exactly win praise for speed, especially for mid-range devices. But this time around, Samsung seems determined to stay ahead of schedule. With Android 16 wrapping up development over the summer and Samsung collaborating closely with Google, things are already moving quicker than usual.
Evidence of this faster pace can be seen in the Galaxy A56. Despite not being part of Samsung’s limited beta program, which is currently reserved for Galaxy S25 series devices, the A56 has shown early signs of getting Android 16 sooner than expected.
Firmware development for the phone is already in motion, suggesting it could be among the first mid-range devices to get the One UI 8 update not long after it debuts on Samsung’s newest foldables.
Feature-wise, One UI 8 builds on Android 16’s under-the-hood improvements. It also adds Galaxy S25 exclusives that weren’t available in earlier updates. These include “Now Brief,” an AI assistant that suggests timely actions based on your habits, and support for log video recording in the camera app.
What’s new in One UI 8?
No major visual overhaul this time — One UI 8 is all about polish and smart enhancements.
One UI 8.0 doesn’t bring a visual overhaul like its predecessor, but there are subtle design tweaks such as updated button styles in Samsung apps that refine the interface. It’s more about polish than transformation this time around.
Feature-wise, One UI 8 builds on Android 16’s under-the-hood improvements. It also adds Galaxy S25 exclusives that weren’t available in earlier updates. These include “Now Brief,” an AI assistant that suggests timely actions based on your habits, and support for log video recording in the camera app.
Samsung has also revamped Samsung Internet, improved Samsung DeX display support, and made file sharing via Quick Share more seamless.
This latest firmware discovery also reinforces our earlier report confirming that Samsung is actively developing a U.S. version of the Galaxy A56, even though the phone remains missing from American store shelves three months after its global debut.
One UI 8 compatibility and release in the U.S.
Nearly all Samsung phones launched from 2023 onward — including the A56 — are eligible for One UI 8. Flagships will get it first, but this time, it doesn't seem like mid-rangers such as the A56 will be far behind.
This latest firmware discovery also reinforces our earlier report confirming that Samsung is actively developing a U.S. version of the Galaxy A56, even though the phone remains missing from American store shelves three months after its global debut.
The A56’s expected $499 price tag and impressive specs, suggest Samsung may be spacing out its release strategically to avoid clashing with the Galaxy S24 FE.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: