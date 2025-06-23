Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Samsung’s Android 16 rollout is picking up speed, and not just for flagships

One UI 8 testing is underway for Samsung's latest mid-ranger.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy A Series OneUI
Man holding phone in center of the frame.
Samsung isn’t focusing only on its flagship lineup when it comes to rolling out One UI 8.0. The company is already testing Android 16 firmware for the Galaxy A56, suggesting this mid-range phone may be among the first non-flagships to receive the update.

This speculation comes from early firmware builds spotted on Samsung’s servers, which indicate development is well underway.



Samsung aims to avoid past delays with a faster One UI 8 rollout


Last year’s One UI 7 rollout didn’t exactly win praise for speed, especially for mid-range devices. But this time around, Samsung seems determined to stay ahead of schedule. With Android 16 wrapping up development over the summer and Samsung collaborating closely with Google, things are already moving quicker than usual.

Evidence of this faster pace can be seen in the Galaxy A56. Despite not being part of Samsung’s limited beta program, which is currently reserved for Galaxy S25 series devices, the A56 has shown early signs of getting Android 16 sooner than expected.

Firmware development for the phone is already in motion, suggesting it could be among the first mid-range devices to get the One UI 8 update not long after it debuts on Samsung’s newest foldables.

What’s new in One UI 8?



One UI 8.0 doesn’t bring a visual overhaul like its predecessor, but there are subtle design tweaks such as updated button styles in Samsung apps that refine the interface. It’s more about polish than transformation this time around.

Feature-wise, One UI 8 builds on Android 16’s under-the-hood improvements. It also adds Galaxy S25 exclusives that weren’t available in earlier updates. These include “Now Brief,” an AI assistant that suggests timely actions based on your habits, and support for log video recording in the camera app.

Samsung has also revamped Samsung Internet, improved Samsung DeX display support, and made file sharing via Quick Share more seamless.

One UI 8 compatibility and release in the U.S.


Nearly all Samsung phones launched from 2023 onward — including the A56 — are eligible for One UI 8. Flagships will get it first, but this time, it doesn't seem like mid-rangers such as the A56 will be far behind.

This latest firmware discovery also reinforces our earlier report confirming that Samsung is actively developing a U.S. version of the Galaxy A56, even though the phone remains missing from American store shelves three months after its global debut.

The A56’s expected $499 price tag and impressive specs, suggest Samsung may be spacing out its release strategically to avoid clashing with the Galaxy S24 FE.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim •

Best ways to use AI on your phone?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 2

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
Rumored T-Mobile change will be a double-edged sword for customers
Rumored T-Mobile change will be a double-edged sword for customers
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like

Latest News

The high-class AirPods Pro 2 are flying off the shelves at 32% off on Amazon
The high-class AirPods Pro 2 are flying off the shelves at 32% off on Amazon
Honor reveals Magic V5 foldable phone’s thickness, and it barely beats the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Honor reveals Magic V5 foldable phone’s thickness, and it barely beats the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Apple offers college students a presentation designed to get their parents to spring for a MacBook
Apple offers college students a presentation designed to get their parents to spring for a MacBook
Apple doesn't mind that its new processors won't be as powerful as Qualcomm's new AP
Apple doesn't mind that its new processors won't be as powerful as Qualcomm's new AP
Verizon agrees to change ads after T-Mobile complains to the NAD
Verizon agrees to change ads after T-Mobile complains to the NAD
MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8450 is only a minor upgrade over the previous generation
MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8450 is only a minor upgrade over the previous generation
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless