Samsung hasn’t forgotten about the Galaxy A56 U.S. launch after all

By
Samsung’s Galaxy A56 is still missing from U.S. store shelves nearly three months after its global debut, but that might be about to change (finally). A new development suggests the company is still planning to bring the phone stateside, albeit on its own slow schedule.

Samsung’s mid-range champ still missing in the U.S.



As things stand, the more affordable Galaxy A36 is already available in the U.S., while the more capable Galaxy A56 remains out of reach. The delay is frustrating, especially considering Samsung confirmed back in March that the A56 would arrive stateside, just not immediately. Since then, the company hasn’t said much — but behind the scenes, development hasn’t stopped.

We can now confirm that Samsung is actively working on U.S. firmware for the Galaxy A56, specifically model number SM-A566U1. That’s the clearest sign yet that the device is still coming. While there’s still no firm release date, continued firmware development suggests Samsung is inching closer to launch.

Following the money


One possible reason for the slow rollout is that the Galaxy A56 offers tremendous value for its price — so much so that it could compete with the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE.

Priced at $499 globally, the A56 brings a 120Hz AMOLED display, the Exynos 1480 chip with AMD graphics, and five years of software support. In some ways, it threatens to undercut Samsung’s FE series.

The Galaxy A56 has a lot going for it: it has a 6.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display together with a 50 MP main camera and a 5,000 mAh battery. It also comes with four OS updates and five years of security patches. One of its strongest selling points, however, is the Exynos 1480 processor, which includes a stronger GPU with higher graphics performance than previous A5x phones.

The wait continues


The expected U.S. launch price remains at $499 but Samsung might modify this amount. We will keep tracking the situation until Samsung makes an official announcement about the product. The Galaxy A56 remains in development but its arrival will happen after the expected time frame.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
