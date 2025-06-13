Samsung hasn’t forgotten about the Galaxy A56 U.S. launch after all





We can now confirm that Samsung is actively working on U.S. firmware for the Galaxy A56 , specifically model number SM-A566U1. That’s the clearest sign yet that the device is still coming. While there’s still no firm release date, continued firmware development suggests Samsung is inching closer to launch.



Following the money

One possible reason for the slow rollout is that the Galaxy A56 offers tremendous value for its price — so much so that it could compete with the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE





Priced at $499 globally, the A56 brings a 120Hz AMOLED display, the Exynos 1480 chip with AMD graphics, and five years of software support. In some ways, it threatens to undercut Samsung’s FE series.

The Galaxy A56 has a lot going for it: it has a 6.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display together with a 50 MP main camera and a 5,000 mAh battery. It also comes with four OS updates and five years of security patches. One of its strongest selling points, however, is the Exynos 1480 processor, which includes a stronger GPU with higher graphics performance than previous A5x phones.



The wait continues

The expected U.S. launch price remains at $499 but Samsung might modify this amount. We will keep tracking the situation until Samsung makes an official announcement about the product. The Galaxy A56 remains in development but its arrival will happen after the expected time frame.