Samsung may release stable Android 13 a whole month earlier than last year





The first beta arrived in the first week of August, a little later than the originally rumored July date, but still a month earlier than last year's One UI 4 beta. The beta program is limited to the Galaxy S22 range at the moment but should expand to more devices in coming months.

Two Samsung Android 13 release dates proposed





A report had previously said that the public One UI 5 build would be released in October and now we have a concrete date. Leaker @RoderSuper says that the Galaxy S22 family will get the official One UI 5 and Android 13 update on either October 17 or October 19.









This would, again, be a month earlier compared to the last year and while that would certainly be impressive, let's not forget that Android 13 also arrived earlier than Android 12.





Foldable Galaxy Z phones, older Galaxy S devices, and Note phones will be the next Samsung smartphones in line to receive Android 13.





One UI 5 doesn't come with a lot of visual changes, but there are many functional additions such as new customization options and new security and accessibility features.





To be more specific, Samsung phone users will now be able to stack widgets that are the same size, block notifications from certain apps, set preferred languages for different apps, take quick notes during a call, and add watermarks to images. Other notable new additions include better Material You support and the return of the Guest Mode function.



