Samsung kicks off Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program in South Korea, US, and Germany

Samsung has upped its software update game massively in recent years. Not only has the company committed to four generations of Android operating system upgrades for its recent devices - leaving other manufacturers including Google behind- but the South Korean giant also sometimes deploys monthly updates faster than the Mountain View company. Samsung has now opened up the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program in Germany, South Korea, and the US.





SamMobile As first reported by, One UI 5.0 Beta brings firmware version S908BXXU2ZVH4 and also includes the August security update. The update is currently rolling out for the Galaxy S22. Samsung was earlier expected to kick off the rollout in the third week of July, but the beta program has still started a month earlier compared to the One UI 4 Beta program.

What does Samsung One UI 5 bring to the table?





9to5Google Not a whole lot , apparently.has published the change log and the highlights appear to be greater control over notifications, more color palette options, new multitasking gestures, stock Android permission dialogs, speedier animations, and capability to extract text from any image or screen.





Samsung can always introduce new features down the road but for now, its focus appears to be on delivering the Android 13 experience as soon as possible, which is something most consumers will appreciate.









Per an earlier report, the official One UI 5.0 update will start rolling out in October. The Galaxy S21 got One UI 4 in November last year, a month after Android 12's release in October.





If you are interested in getting a taste of Samsung's latest software overlay, download the Samsung Members app, which is available on both Google Play Store and Galaxy Store, and get registered. After that, you will be able to download One UI 5 by going to Settings, then navigating to Software Update, and tapping on Download and Install.





