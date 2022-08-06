 Samsung kicks off Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program in South Korea, US, and Germany - PhoneArena
Samsung kicks off Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program in South Korea, US, and Germany

Samsung Android
3
Samsung kicks off Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program in the US
Samsung has upped its software update game massively in recent years. Not only has the company committed to four generations of Android operating system upgrades for its recent devices - leaving other manufacturers including Google behind- but the South Korean giant also sometimes deploys monthly updates faster than the Mountain View company. Samsung has now opened up the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program in Germany, South Korea, and the US.

As first reported by SamMobile, One UI 5.0 Beta brings firmware version S908BXXU2ZVH4 and also includes the August security update. The update is currently rolling out for the Galaxy S22. Samsung was earlier expected to kick off the rollout in the third week of July, but the beta program has still started a month earlier compared to the One UI 4 Beta program.

What does Samsung One UI 5 bring to the table?


Not a whole lot, apparently. 9to5Google has published the change log and the highlights appear to be greater control over notifications, more color palette options, new multitasking gestures, stock Android permission dialogs, speedier animations, and capability to extract text from any image or screen.

Samsung can always introduce new features down the road but for now, its focus appears to be on delivering the Android 13 experience as soon as possible, which is something most consumers will appreciate.

Samsung hasn't said much about the One UI 5.0 beta and it's possible we will get to hear about it from the company during the August 10 Unpacked event where the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and Galaxy Watch 5 duo will be announced.

Per an earlier report, the official One UI 5.0 update will start rolling out in October. The Galaxy S21 got One UI 4 in November last year, a month after Android 12's release in October.

If you are interested in getting a taste of Samsung's latest software overlay, download the Samsung Members app, which is available on both Google Play Store and Galaxy Store, and get registered. After that, you will be able to download One UI 5 by going to Settings, then navigating to Software Update, and tapping on Download and Install.

