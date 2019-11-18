Samsung to kick off Galaxy S9 and Note 9 Android 10 beta soon
Now, if you own a slightly older Samsung flagship, like the Galaxy S9 or Note 9, you'll be happy to know that these phones are next in line to receive Android 10 updates. SamMobile reports Samsung Korea confirmed to a customer that the Galaxy Note 9 beta program will start later this week.
Also, the South Korean handset maker will kick off the Galaxy S9 beta program sometime next week. Although these beta builds will first be released in South Korea, we expect the program to expand in other countries, including in the United States.
Once Samsung is ready to start testing Android 10 for either of the two flagships, it will open registrations of the beta program. If you're willing to become a tester for Samsung, we'll let you know when the beta program arrives in the US, so stay tuned.
