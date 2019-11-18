Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung to kick off Galaxy S9 and Note 9 Android 10 beta soon

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 18, 2019, 11:31 AM
Although it's one of the biggest smartphone makers in the world, Samsung hasn't yet upgraded its flagships to Android 10. Fortunately, it won't be long until at least two phones, the Galaxy S10 and Note 10, will receive the highly-anticipated Android 10 update.

Now, if you own a slightly older Samsung flagship, like the Galaxy S9 or Note 9, you'll be happy to know that these phones are next in line to receive Android 10 updates. SamMobile reports Samsung Korea confirmed to a customer that the Galaxy Note 9 beta program will start later this week.

Also, the South Korean handset maker will kick off the Galaxy S9 beta program sometime next week. Although these beta builds will first be released in South Korea, we expect the program to expand in other countries, including in the United States.

Once Samsung is ready to start testing Android 10 for either of the two flagships, it will open registrations of the beta program. If you're willing to become a tester for Samsung, we'll let you know when the beta program arrives in the US, so stay tuned.
Related phones

Galaxy S9
Samsung Galaxy S9 OS: Android 9.0 Pie, 8.0 Oreo View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 4 Reviews
  • Display 5.8" 1440 x 2960 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Octa-core, 2800 MHz
  • Storage 64 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh(31h talk time)
Galaxy Note 9
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 OS: Android 9.0 Pie, 8.1 Oreo View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.4
 Based on 18 Reviews
  • Display 6.4" 1440 x 2960 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Octa-core, 2800 MHz
  • Storage 128 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh(29h 3G talk time)

2 Comments

darkkjedii
Reply

1. darkkjedii

Posts: 31533; Member since: Feb 05, 2011

Already running it on my Note 10+, and it's been buttery smooth, except for a folder I made not opening sometimes. Very solid beta so far.

posted on 2 hours ago

Chris_ABN
Reply

2. Chris_ABN

Posts: 197; Member since: May 16, 2018

Can't wait to try this on my s9+

posted on 1 hour ago

