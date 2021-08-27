Samsung AMD GPU beats latest iPhone chip yet again in benchmark tests



This Samsung AMD GPU benchmark test was apparently conducted in June. The GPU allegedly has six compute units (CU) and is clocked at 1.31Ghz. Here is how the chip performed:



Manhattan 3.1: 170.7 Fps

Aztec Normal: 121.4 Fps

Aztec High: 51.5 Fps



Benchmark results that were posted online earlier this year were even more impressive , which means Samsung has probably throttled performance to prevent overheating issues.





Manhattan 3.1: 181.8 Fps

Aztec Normal: 138.25 Fps

Aztec High: 58 Fps



Manhattan 3.1: 146.4 Fps

Aztec Normal: 109.2 Fps

Aztec High: 39.9 Fps



While that certainly sounds promising (if you are a Samsung fan), keep in mind that Apple's next handset collection, the iPhone 13 range, will probably still maintain its lead over Samsung phones. That's because they will be powered by the new and improved While that certainly sounds promising (if you are a Samsung fan), keep in mind that Apple's next handset collection, the iPhone 13 range, will probably still maintain its lead over Samsung phones. That's because they will be powered by the new and improved A15 Bionic chip . Moreover, Samsung might throttle the performance of its chip further

Samsung has received a lot of criticism in the past from European and Middle Eastern customers because those regions usually get Exynos-powered flagships, which are perceived by some as inferior to the models fueled by Qualcomm's premium Snapdragon SoCs.



Now that Samsung has adopted Arm's CPU cores, the situation has improved, but graphic performance continues to be a problem because the company uses Arm's Mali GPUs which are not as fast as Qualcomm's Adreno GPU.



So, even if the Exynos 2200 doesn't perform as well as the A15 Bionic, most Samsung users probably won't mind, as long as it doesn't lag behind Qualcomm's next flagship chip, the Snapdragon 898.