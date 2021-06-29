Alleged benchmark of AMD Exynos GPU shows it’s on par with Apple’s A14

The new RDNA 2 graphics that AMD and Samsung are jointly developing is slated to debut in the next flagship SoC of the Korean company - the Exynos 2200. It’s worth noting that the alleged test was performed using an A77 architecture as a testbed, while the Exynos 2100 features A78, meaning that the performance score might be even higher on the final version powering the Exynos 2200.