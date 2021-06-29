$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Alleged benchmark of AMD Exynos GPU shows it’s on par with Apple’s A14

Mariyan Slavov
By
Jun 29, 2021, 4:26 AM
The leaks and rumors surrounding the new AMD Exynos GPU just keep on coming. Back in June, AMD CEO Lisa Su confirmed that Samsung's next flagship mobile chipset will feature AMD's RDNA 2 graphics technology.

Then a leak posted by IceUniverse revealed that the GPU was meant to make its debut in June but has been postponed for July. Finally, a post that popped up on South Korea's Clien (via Tron) message board claimed that the new chip is faster than its competitors (and outperforms the top Mali GPU that Samsung currently uses by 20%) but there are serious throttling issues bringing the performance down by up to 30%.


Now, there’s yet another leak coming from IceUniverse that shows an alleged benchmark result of the new chip in 3D Mark’s WildLife test. The actual score of 8,134 puts the AMD Exynos GPU on par with Apple’s A14 bionic silicon that powers the iPhone 12 series. For reference, the Snapdragon 888 managed just 5,400 in the same test, while the Exynos 2100 result floated around ~5,300 points.



The new RDNA 2 graphics that AMD and Samsung are jointly developing is slated to debut in the next flagship SoC of the Korean company - the Exynos 2200. It’s worth noting that the alleged test was performed using an A77 architecture as a testbed, while the Exynos 2100 features A78, meaning that the performance score might be even higher on the final version powering the Exynos 2200.

Samsung's next flagship SoC may not be Galaxy-exclusive, too. According to a reliable tipster on Weibo, the new chip is set to power an upcoming Vivo device, although there's virtually no further information available at the moment.

