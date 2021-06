Alleged benchmark of AMD Exynos GPU shows it’s on par with Apple’s A14

Now, there’s yet another leak coming from Now, there’s yet another leak coming from IceUniverse that shows an alleged benchmark result of the new chip in 3D Mark’s WildLife test. The actual score of 8,134 puts the AMD Exynos GPU on par with Apple’s A14 bionic silicon that powers the iPhone 12 series. For reference, the Snapdragon 888 managed just 5,400 in the same test, while the Exynos 2100 result floated around ~5,300 points.









The new RDNA 2 graphics that AMD and Samsung are jointly developing is slated to debut in the next flagship SoC of the Korean company - the Exynos 2200. It's worth noting that the alleged test was performed using an A77 architecture as a testbed, while the Exynos 2100 features A78, meaning that the performance score might be even higher on the final version powering the Exynos 2200.





Samsung's next flagship SoC may not be Galaxy-exclusive , too. According to a reliable tipster on Weibo, the new chip is set to power an upcoming Vivo device, although there's virtually no further information available at the moment.