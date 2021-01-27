Samsung's AMD-based Exynos chip allegedly smokes iPhone 12 Pro's A14 Bionic
Although the Samsung Exynos 2100 is comparable to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 when it comes to CPU performance, the latter still has an edge when it comes to graphics. To remedy that, Samsung has teamed up with AMD. The semiconductor company will license its RDNA graphics architecture to the chaebol and we expect to see the first fruits of this partnership this year. Previously leaked benchmark scores imply that AMD-based Exynos silicon will outperform Snapdragon chips and a new report suggests it will also leave behind Apple's Bionic SoC.
According to a post on the South Korean forum Clien (via IT Home), an unreleased Samsung chip, presumably the Exynos 9925, which is currently being tested has scored more than the Apple A14 Bionic on 3D graphics benchmarking database GFXBench. This chipset powers the iPhone 12 family. Here is how the AMD-powered Exynos chip allegedly performed:
- Manhattan 3.1: 181.8 Fps
- Aztec Normal: 138.25 Fps
- Aztec High: 58 Fps
Here is how the graphic performance of the iPhone 12 Pro compares:
- Manhattan 3.1: 120.8 Fps
- Aztec Normal: 80.0 Fps
- Aztec High: 30.0 Fps
And if that's not worrisome enough for Apple, the report also says that performance has room for further improvement. The decision to throttle up seemingly depends on the developmental schedule. That said, keep in mind that these results don't come from a verifiable source and benchmark results do not accurately depict the actual performance.
A recent report suggests that Samsung and AMD may announce new GPUs next quarter, but also cautions that the launch could get pushed to the third quarter. The GPUs will be commercially released as part of the next flagship and midtier Exynos chips, which might arrive earlier than expected. It remains to be seen if a new premium chip will be ready in time for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 unveiling.
Samsung and AMD are said to be working on optimization at the moment. Apparently, there are some power consumption issues that need to be sorted out.