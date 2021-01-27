Samsung's AMD-based Exynos chip allegedly smokes iPhone 12 Pro's A14 Bionic



According to a post on the South Korean forum Clien (via IT Home), an unreleased Samsung chip, presumably the Exynos 9925 , which is currently being tested has scored more than the Apple A14 Bionic on 3D graphics benchmarking database GFXBench. This chipset powers the iPhone 12 family. Here is how the AMD-powered Exynos chip allegedly performed:



Manhattan 3.1: 181.8 Fps

Aztec Normal: 138.25 Fps

Aztec High: 58 Fps



Manhattan 3.1: 120.8 Fps

Aztec Normal: 80.0 Fps

Aztec High: 30.0 Fps



And if that's not worrisome enough for Apple, the report also says that performance has room for further improvement. The decision to throttle up seemingly depends on the developmental schedule. That said, keep in mind that these results don't come from a verifiable source and benchmark results do not accurately depict the actual performance.





recent report suggests that Samsung and AMD may announce new GPUs next quarter, but also cautions that the launch could get pushed to the third quarter. The GPUs will be commercially released as part of the next flagship and midtier Exynos chips, which might arrive earlier than expected. It remains to be seen if a new premium chip will be ready in time for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 unveiling.



Samsung and AMD are said to be working on optimization at the moment. Apparently, there are some power consumption issues that need to be sorted out.