“Rumor has it”: The fine line between fact and fiction in mobile tech

Ah, the fine line between (credible) leaks and (hoax-like) gossip.

The anatomy of a leak



Leaks, much like leeks, are great – they add flavor to the main ingredients. Leaks, in principle, are very different from rumors and, naturally, from hoaxes.



All in all, a leak can be considered every unauthorized release of information that's before its intended official announcement (a.k.a. what many X/Twitter users are posting on their accounts, often behind funny pseudonyms). Also, leaks can be findings in certification sites and listings, where obscure model numbers and monikers are used to represent devices that are later known as "Galaxy S24" or "Google Pixel 8 Pro".



While leaks are grounded in more or less tangible information, rumors are not-so-rarely made up of equal parts hearsay, conjecture, and Homo sapiens sapiens’ ineradicable tendency to fill in the blanks. Yes, rumors do tend to turn up true, but can also fail spectacularly.



From hype to hoaxes

Sometimes, a mountain is made out of a molehill. Sometimes, a grain of truth is mixed with a load of junk, and a hoax is born: just the other day, somebody saw that



Sometimes, the leaked information is just another marketing strategy from the phone maker itself – the controlled spewing of information can stoke the public’s attention and interest. If brands are rational about it, such company-driven leaks can be of great help. If they are not, however, things could go south.



Leaks can be great for publicity. On the other hand, if the rumors are too hot, they could, in theory, jeopardize the current models on sale by overshadowing them. Some people, caught in the wave of excitement, may choose to delay their purchase: if rumors about the “next big thing” are so enchanting, they could just wait for what’s about to launch in a few months’ time and not get the current thing.



Or, teased and thrilled by leaks and rumors, some people can simply not have the nerves to wait any longer, and they buy the current thing. I think companies don’t care that much if you buy their 2023, or 2024 model – hey, as long as you’re purchasing their product and not the competitor’s!



It's not like the brands themselves haven't spilled the beans on their own products. Just to name a few examples:



