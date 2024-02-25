The iPhone 16 Pro’s camera will have A LOT in common with Google, a rumor has it
The iPhone 16 may still be many months away, yet when has such a timeline ever stopped people discussing and chewing over a device so far off?
Recently, there have been a bunch of iPhone 16-related rumors and leaks:
Report says iPhone 16 Pro Max will have the best battery life found on any iPhone
Leaked iPhone 16 component confirms rumored change to the non-Pro cameras
Leaked iPhone 16 mold showcases a design stuck in 2017
These two colors could be among the color options offered for the iPhone 16 Pro series
Now, get your salt cache out and prepare to chug down a large portion out of it, along with this crazy rumor about the iPhone 16 Pro camera island design.
According to the X/Twitter tipster Majin Bu, the cameras on this year’s Apple champ flagship will “not resemble a fidget spinner”, but something “more similar to a razor”. What the tipster means is not a Gillette-type razor your distant relatives used to grate their sandpaper cheeks with, but a modern-day electric razor.
Also, this electric razor style – if materialized as shown in the mockup design below – is strikingly similar to Google Play’s triangular logo. My, my…
Breaking news, I had the opportunity to consult different resources and both claim that there will be a change in the design of the new iPhone 16 Pro. It is said that the design will not resemble a fidget spinner as I reported, but will be more similar to a razor, they also say… pic.twitter.com/7DTj7CJYdG— Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) February 24, 2024
According to the tipster’s unnamed sources, the triangular shape island on the back of the iPhone 16 Pro will “allow more cameras to be added to the module in the future”.
Again, marvel at it, but don’t forget that this is far from confirmed, as the tipster explicitly states:
I have no way of verifying whether this information is 100% accurate or true, however as soon as I have more information I will share it.
