Everything about the upcoming Galaxy Fit 3 has been prematurely confirmed by Samsung





Leaked in all its glory almost three whole months ago and expected by a lot of people to see daylight alongside the ultra-high-end Galaxy S24 handset family earlier this month, the massively improved wearable device is... technically still not out yet, which didn't stop it from casually and randomly popping up on an official Samsung website yesterday.





Because this probably wasn't supposed to happen, no details are currently visible on there right now, but thanks to the folks over at SamsungCommunity and Gadgets & Wearables , we know everything that the world's second-largest smartwatch vendor inadvertently and prematurely revealed about the unreleased fitness tracker.









Despite obviously not targeting the exact same audience as the likes of the Apple Watch Series 9 or Samsung's own Galaxy Watch 6 , this bad boy looks capable of performing many of the tasks traditionally reserved for full-fledged smartwatches, offering media controls and showing "instant" notifications from connected smartphones while tracking sleep and "over 100 exercises" and even detecting falls.





Although the Galaxy Fit 3 does not include standalone GPS connectivity, cutting-edge ECG technology, or a blood pressure sensor, its optical heart rate monitor and especially blood oxygen supervision should make it an extraordinary (budget-friendly) instrument for keeping tabs on a wearer's health and wellness.





That blood oxygen (aka pulse oximeter) sensor is no longer supported by the premium (and expensive) Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 due to legal complications, mind you, which further highlights the rare value Samsung is preparing to offer here for the low-cost wearable market segment.









Of course, we don't yet know exactly how much (or how little) the Galaxy Fit 3 is set to cost, and with a significantly larger 1.6-inch AMOLED touchscreen and higher-quality aluminum construction compared to its predecessor, some sort of a price hike is all but guaranteed.





Just like the Galaxy Fit 2, this hot new activity tracker will positively shine in the battery life department, promising to keep the lights on for up to 13 days on a single charge, which is a pretty mind-blowing number considering the aforementioned display size and the not-too-modest 402 x 256 pixel resolution. Now all we can really do is wait for a proper announcement and a commercial release, hopefully at a price of no more than $100 or $120.