New Google Pixel Fold 2 leaked renders show a significant design shift





Google's Pixel phones are recognized for their consistent and established design language, especially the distinctive horizontal camera visor (also known as the camera bar) that's defined the series since the Pixel 6 . However, these new renders, much like the previous leak, show that Google has chosen to go a different way this time around.









R.I.P. to the iconic camera bar

The provided renders show a dramatically new type of Pixel Fold , sans the iconic camera visor/bar, and instead sporting a rectangular camera bump that seems somehow out of place. Multiple sensors are housed in the triple rear camera setup which is enclosed within two pill-shaped cutouts, along with a flash and microphone.





In its unfolded state, we see a massive 7.9-inch inner display that measures a full 8.1 inches with corners included. The full dimensions are clearly larger than the original Pixel Fold , measuring roughly 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.27 mm unfolded and 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.54 mm when folded. Notably, the device is slimmer than its predecessor.





Functional elements like the USB-C port, speaker grills, SIM tray, microphones, and power/volume buttons are strategically located around the frame. The cover screen is larger than the first gen foldable, measuring 6.4 inches (6.6 inches with corners) with a punch-hole camera at the top. The inner screen features an under-display camera accompanied by an unknown sensor that was not present in the original.



