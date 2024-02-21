New Google Pixel Fold 2 leaked renders show a significant design shift
8
Following the prototype leak that surfaced earlier this month for the Google Pixel Fold 2, new renders are being shared today by Onleaks (via Smartprix) that shows the device from all angles. This is out best look yet at the second generation Google foldable which shows a radical new design.
Google's Pixel phones are recognized for their consistent and established design language, especially the distinctive horizontal camera visor (also known as the camera bar) that's defined the series since the Pixel 6. However, these new renders, much like the previous leak, show that Google has chosen to go a different way this time around.
Source: Smartprix
R.I.P. to the iconic camera bar
The provided renders show a dramatically new type of Pixel Fold, sans the iconic camera visor/bar, and instead sporting a rectangular camera bump that seems somehow out of place. Multiple sensors are housed in the triple rear camera setup which is enclosed within two pill-shaped cutouts, along with a flash and microphone.
In its unfolded state, we see a massive 7.9-inch inner display that measures a full 8.1 inches with corners included. The full dimensions are clearly larger than the original Pixel Fold, measuring roughly 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.27 mm unfolded and 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.54 mm when folded. Notably, the device is slimmer than its predecessor.
Functional elements like the USB-C port, speaker grills, SIM tray, microphones, and power/volume buttons are strategically located around the frame. The cover screen is larger than the first gen foldable, measuring 6.4 inches (6.6 inches with corners) with a punch-hole camera at the top. The inner screen features an under-display camera accompanied by an unknown sensor that was not present in the original.
As originally rumored, the Pixel Fold 2 is expected to feature the upcoming Tensor G4 SoC, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. Out of the box, the device is said to run Android 14 and include Google's generous 7-years of update support. Additionally, a likely official reveal could take place at Google's I/O 2024 event in June.
Things that are NOT allowed: