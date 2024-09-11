Reviewing the Apple event leaks: we pretty much knew everything, didn’t we?
Every year when major tech events are coming up we start getting bombarded with leaks and rumors. It’s a whole industry in fact. An industry that was toyed with recently when Nothing leaked fake renders to seek revenge. But the September Apple event that just happened seemed to have leaked in its entirety beforehand, making it the most boring iPhone reveal ever for many people.
We got a ton of information — especially from Bloomberg’s Apple insider Mark Gurman — both about the iPhone and other products. Which leaks got it right? Were there any inaccurate leaks at all? Let’s review the major ones and compare.
The new camera button for iPhone
Image credit — Apple
Perhaps the most major leak before the event was about the new camera button. Everyone could intuit that Apple Intelligence would be coming to the iPhone 16, but a completely new addition to the camera was almost unheard of. There were even rumors about the vertical arrangement of the cameras at the back.
We got this leak all the way back in January of this year. Not soon after we began to see dummies and cases showcasing the new button and camera arrangement. Eventually more details emerged and basically everything we knew about it turned out to be true, down to the photography controls it gives you. Part of me thinks Apple may have been in on it, just so those not sold on AI would get excited about the new iPhone too.
‘Desert Titanium’ color for iPhone 16 Pro
Image credit — Apple
“What new color is coming to the iPhone 16?” This question sent the leaks industry into a frenzy these past few weeks. Leak after leak pointed towards either a bronze or gold color, or a fusion of the two. Turns out we once again pretty much knew everything.
The rumors said it would be called ‘Desert Titanium’, and it is. They claimed it would be sort of bronze, and they were right. The rumors also said it would be exclusive to the Pro models in a titanium finish, and, you guessed it, it is. I personally really like this new color, but the leaks industry definitely took the suspense out of this one.
Even bigger screens
Image credit — Apple
Right on the money once again. Leaked spec sheets claimed that the iPhone 16 Pro would measure at 6.3 inches and the Pro Max at 6.9 inches. That is exactly how big the new phones are, consistent with the industry’s mission to make its phones resemble the earliest tablets. I don’t consider that a bad thing myself, though. I always opt for the largest display I can get my hands on. I’ll buy pants with bigger pockets if I have to. And I have!
4K 120fps video on iPhone 16
Image credit — Apple
One of the last major leaks claimed that iPhone 16 will record videos in 4K 120fps. Well, what do you know? This turned out to be true as well. Though I did mistakenly predict that this will be used for ultra smooth videos and not slow motion footage. I was wrong, it’s definitely for filming your cat jumping in slow motion.
AirPods 4 in two variants
Image credit — Apple
Gurman revealed that Apple was planning on introducing the AirPods 4 next to iPhone 16. He claimed that the AirPods 4 will launch in two variants, and he was spot on. Not only that, he was also correct in saying that the cheaper version would not offer ANC. Gurman also talked about Apple trying its hand at robotics but, unfortunately, we didn’t hear about any of that at the event.
No Macs or iPads at the event
Speaking of Gurman, he also wondered whether Apple would talk about Mac or iPad at the event. He thought the event would be so packed with other areas of interest that Apple might just postpone the announcements of new Macs and iPads till another event next month.
That seems to be the case, as we got no news about either product line at the September event. Gurman has revealed a few details about the new M4 Mac mini. It will reportedly feature a healthy selection of ports instead of removing them for a sleeker look, something I’m sure many will appreciate.
I’m sure I’ve missed a few leaks which would further indicate that there was barely anything unexpected at the event. Overall, this one definitely lacked that excitement and energy usually expected from Apple.
It was…okay. Just nothing groundbreaking. Perhaps because half of the reason for getting an iPhone 16 — Apple Intelligence — isn’t coming to major regions around the world.
