Macs and iPads might not be making the cut at tomorrow’s Apple event as AI takes center stage

Apple Tablets
A propped up iPad M4 Pro on the home screen
Tomorrow Apple announces the iPhone 16, perhaps the most fragmented iPhone launch in history due to different features across various regions. But if you were looking forward to hearing more about a new Mac or iPad, you might have to wait till next month.

Bloomberg’s industry insider Mark Gurman claims that the event tomorrow will focus heavily on Apple’s ecosystem: the company’s “walled garden”. As expected, a lot of this talk will revolve around Apple Intelligence, especially because it may be the only reason worth buying an iPhone 16.

Gurman thinks that so much of this ecosystem talk is going to take up Apple’s time that the company might just delay announcing other products until October. October is also when Apple Intelligence rolls out to the public, so a second event would give Apple even more time to try to sell you on AI. Something it might need to do because Gurman thinks Apple Intelligence is underwhelming compared to Gemini.

Video Thumbnail
Are you sold on Apple’s take on AI? | Video credit — Apple

These announcements for other, non iPhone products, will likely include a new MacBook Pro and a new iMac. Apple may also announce the rumored M4 Mac mini which is supposedly the biggest change the mini has seen in a decade. The M4 Mac mini will also reportedly not be sacrificing function for form.

A second event in October may also let Apple talk more about visionOS 2, the biggest update to Apple Vision Pro since its release early this year. Gurman says Apple is still committed to its Mixed Reality headset and is going to keep trying for its original goal of making AR glasses. The company is also considering a rival product to Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses after seeing how successful they were.

I personally hope not just for a second event but for Apple to provide a few more details on its supposed interest in robotics. The company is considering an AI-powered iPad robot and has great plans for humanoid automatons in the future.
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

