Remember those fake Nothing Phone (2a) leaks? Those were spread by Nothing itself
Back in February of this year we were suddenly flooded with high resolution renders of the then-upcoming Nothing Phone (2a). The new designs showed radical differences, especially the lack of the popular glyph interface system of LEDs at the back. Turns out those renders were faked and leaked by the company itself in a massive operation to troll the entire leaks community.
The first indicator that these were fakes should have been the missing glyph interface. Why in the world would Nothing remove the most iconic bit about its phones? We almost immediately cottoned on to the fact that the leaks were fake, but not before a large subset of consumers were fooled into thinking that Nothing was taking a drastic turn.
The idea was to take revenge for certain products leaking ahead of time and ruining the surprise that’s been in the works for long periods of time. It wasn’t anything serious or malicious, just something that Nothing could have a laugh over as the internet went wild.
The glyph interface is most definitely present on the Nothing Phone (2a). | Image credit — PhoneArena
The video is quite funny to watch, and it’s a good case study of how rumors often spread like wildfire without any basis in fact. It also showed just how easy it is to fake renders and leaks nowadays. For example, take the fake Apple Event invite that was generated by AI and perfected in less than 10 minutes.
The entire ordeal also reminds me of the somewhat quirky nature of Nothing. Its phones are designed around the philosophy of being used as infrequently as possible. This approach has made the company’s products stand out from the competition each year. Not to mention how unique-looking their other products are, like the Nothing Ear (a).
If Nothing keeps up this design language, and these shenanigans, it’ll definitely make some of the best phones worth buying today.
After the internet had gotten done guessing why Nothing had abandoned the glyph interface, the (2a) came out with said interface as it had always intended to. And while the internet moved on to gushing over the — very much present — interface, Nothing got to work on their exposé video.
