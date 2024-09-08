The EU isn’t the only major region not getting Apple Intelligence
The big selling point for the upcoming iPhone 16 is, very clearly, Apple Intelligence. But the EU, which is a major profit driver for Apple, isn’t getting access to the company’s AI, at least not yet. And it isn’t the only major region being left out: there’s no word on when China can expect Apple’s AI features either.
But China is a massive market for many major companies. The iPhone 16, though a highly improved video camera, simply doesn’t provide enough hardware improvements to warrant an upgrade.
I’ve said it a few times now but this has to be the most fragmented iPhone launch in history because the EU is getting a very different phone. It also seems AI is the only reason to get an iPhone 16, but many consumers couldn’t care less. Which is why you can definitely expect Apple to try to sell it to you tomorrow during the iPhone 16 unveiling.
If China isn’t getting AI at launch, and the EU isn’t getting it either and the AI features keep getting delayed again and again, why would people care about the iPhone 16?
Apple Intelligence promised a lot of cool features that keep getting delayed. | Video credit — Apple
Sure, if you’re using a much older iPhone and have been wanting to upgrade for a while now, the iPhone 16 is probably one of the best phones you could get. But it just doesn’t seem like a worthwhile upgrade if you’re still rocking an iPhone 14 or above.
Perhaps much more interesting than the iPhone 16 is the alleged new iPhone SE coming out early next year. It’s finally getting a modern look, better specs, a better display and will also support Apple Intelligence.
The EU, though it’s not getting Apple’s AI, will have third party app stores, third party NFC payments and a few other differences to its counterparts. So this means there’s going to be at least three different versions of the iPhone 16 entering the market unless Tim Cook really pulls a fast one on us tomorrow.
As it stands though, you should probably just wait for the iPhone 17. Especially because of the rumored iPhone Air.
