Can Apple win gold with a bronze iPhone 16 Pro Max?
The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max may arrive in a new, potentially bronze hue option.

While the public pretty much knows what to expect of the iPhone's hardware prior to the unveiling, the situation on the color front is not that clear. There could be surprises down the road.

The rumor we're discussing here is from one of Weibo's (that's a popular Chinese analogue of X) more prominent leakers, if not downright the most reputable – the account Digital Chat Station. Their most recent revelation has to do with the iPhone 16 Pro Max's exterior. A machine translation of the post reads that the "iPhone 16 Pro Max has a new color scheme, and the whole machine seems to be a little bigger, wider, and larger. The new color scheme is particularly like bronze, and the frame looks like titanium".

Sounds interesting. Despite the fact that the majority of people never ever use their phones unprotected and hide them in cases, it's always nice to see more color options.

However, it's not clear if the alleged bronze color will materialize on Apple's upcoming maxed-out flagship. There are many weeks until we get to the actual iPhone 16 premiere, where the phone will parade in its new clothes.

No bronze color option was mentioned by the renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo back in May, when another report on the iPhone 16 series floated.

According to Kuo's information from May 2024, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could be available in "Black, White (or Silver), Grey (or natural titanium), and Rose". No bronze was mentioned that day. Or are the "Rose" and "Bronze" options really the same thing?

All in all, the iPhone 16 line is expected to offer a vibrant mix of classical colors, colorful ones, and some new iPhone colors.
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless