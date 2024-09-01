Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Good news! The M4 Mac mini will not be sacrificing function for form

Apple
Apple’s upcoming M4 Mac mini, which is reportedly going to sport the biggest overhaul since the iPhone 3 era, is not going to be sacrificing function for form. Bloomberg’s Apple insider Mark Gurman reveals that the mini will feature a healthy selection of ports, both at the back and at the front.

Apple is often known and criticized for its design philosophy of absolutist minimalism. Perhaps the biggest offender to date has been the Magic Mouse, which has its charging port at the bottom. Which means you either buy two of them or you simply don’t use the mouse when it needs to be recharged.

Thankfully, the upcoming Mac mini will not be doing away with as many ports as it can so it looks as sleek as possible. According to Gurman, the mini will come with five USB-C ports, three on the back and two on the front. There will also be an Ethernet port, an HDMI port and (gasp!) a headphone jack. The USB-A ports, however, are being removed, not that many will miss them in my opinion.


Aside from getting a new look, the new M4 chip powering it is a pretty good reason to upgrade from the last mini as well. The Mac mini never got an M3 variant, so while not the biggest jump in performance, going from an M2 to the M4 is going to be a noticeable increase in power.

There’s also reportedly going to be an M4 Pro variant, similar to the M2 Pro Mac mini. But, due to shipments for this Pro variant taking longer than the base M4 version, Gurman believes the new Mac mini will not be announced at the upcoming Apple Glowtime event. However, with the iPhone 16 present at said event, there’s going to be no shortage of announcements to look forward to.

What I want to know is if the new Mac mini will still start at 8 GB of RAM. After so many people complaining about it this past year, Gurman says Apple might just finally give in and start the base models of Mac products at 16 GB of RAM.

There’s also the fact that Apple Intelligence works better with more RAM, and Apple is trying hard to sell people on AI.
